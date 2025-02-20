Aggies Stun Jax State on the Road 

JACKSONVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- Back on the road for the first time in two weeks, NM State (14-12, 7-6 CUSA) faced a tough test against Conference USA frontrunner Jacksonville State (18-9, 10-4). Despite leading by as many as 17 points in the second half, the Aggies had to battle until the final buzzer to secure a 61-52 victory, handing the Gamecocks their first home loss of the season.

Jax State struck first, winning the opening tip and getting a three-pointer from Koree Cotton to take a quick 3-0 lead. NM State responded on the following possession as Dionte Bostick, working against a late shot clock, knocked down a contested mid-range jumper to put the Aggies on the board for the first time of the night.

After trading baskets early, Jaron Pierre Jr. would hit a tough mid-range shot to give the Gamecocks their largest lead of the night at 7-4. From there, NM State took control, igniting a crucial 10-0 run that put them ahead 14-7 with 13:58 left in the half.

Despite Jax State’s efforts to claw back, the Aggies maintained their edge, keeping the lead near double digits. With 3:48 remaining in the half, Pierre Jr. hit a three-pointer to cut NM State’s lead to 29-23. However, the Aggies responded once again, closing the half on a 6-0 run, capped by two free throws from Zawdie Jackson, to take a 35-23 lead into the break.

Coming out of halftime, Christian Cook got NM State rolling with a tough finish inside. After two free throws from Pierre Jr., the Aggies extended their lead to 43-25, their largest of the night.

But Jax State wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Gamecocks chipped away with a 10-2 run, cutting the deficit to 45-35 with 10:48 to play. From there, it was a back-and-forth battle, with NM State leaning on graduate forward Peter Filipovity, who provided a much-needed spark in his return after missing two games due to illness. Over the next seven minutes, Filipovity poured in six of NM State’s next nine points, keeping the Aggies in control.

Despite Jax State’s late push, NM State held firm, securing the 61-52 win and handing the Gamecocks their first home loss of the season.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

· In his first game back after missing two contests due to illness, graduate forward Peter Filipovity made an emphatic return, finishing with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. This marked his sixth double-double of the season, his third 20+ point game, and his fourth game with 10+ rebounds.

· Freshman Jae’Coby Osborne delivered one of his best performances of the season, tying his season-high with six points while setting a career-high with eight rebounds. He also logged a season-high 21 minutes, making a significant impact in extended action.

· Defense was the difference-maker, as the Aggies held Jax State to a season-low 52 points. The Gamecocks' previous lowest total was 61 points in a loss to Sam Houston last week.

· Facing one of the top rebounding teams in C-USA - with Jax State ranked second in the conference in rebounds per game - NM State dominated the glass, outrebounding the Gamecocks 44-29. This marked Jax State’s second-largest rebounding deficit of the season, trailing only their game against Kennesaw State, where they were outrebounded 44-28.

For complete coverage of NM State Men’s Basketball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateMBB), Instagram (@NMStateMBB), and like us on Facebook (NMStateMBB).

##NM State##