UTEP women fall short on snapping 7-game losing skid against Kennesaw State

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners (9-15, 2-11) fell to the Kennesaw State Owls (9-15, 4-9) 56-68, extending its losing skid to eight straight losses on Thursday at the Don Haskins Center.

Ndack Mbengue led the way for the Miners with a double-double, 12 points and 12 rebounds.

UTEP had trouble protecting the ball as they recorded 20 turnovers however, they did happen to outrebound 41-37.

One player that way key for the Owls is Prencis Harden who recorded a double-double, 39 points and 14 rebounds. In the third quarter, Harden tallied all of Kennesaw's 20 points solo.

Next, UTEP will look to snap its 8-game losing skid against Jax State on Saturday at 12:30p.m. at the Don Haskins Center.