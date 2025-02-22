Defense Gets it Done as UTEP WBB Defeats Jax State 52-44

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (10-15 3-11 CUSA) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 52-44 victory over Jax State (10-16, 4-11 CUSA) Saturday afternoon. It was the Miners' first win since Jan. 23, when they beat FIU, 70-68.

The 44 points by the Gamecocks is the second fewest points allowed by the Miners this year, bested only by the 41 points allowed against Morehead State (11/10/24).

UTEP shot 44.0 percent (22-50) from the field, 50.0 percent (6-12) from beyond the arc, and 100.0 percent (2-2) from the foul line in the contest.

The Miners held the statistical advantage in nearly every category; rebounds (31-29), assists (13-7), and steals (7-4). They also outearned the Gamecocks 24-18 in both points in the paint and points off of turnovers. Neither team earned a block.

Ivane Tensaie led the game with 13 points on 5-12 shooting from the field (including 3-6 from downtown). Portia Adams was also in double figures for the Miners with 10 points. Adams knocked down UTEP’s only two free throw attempts of the game.

Luisa Vydrova and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis each had eight-point outings, with Vydrova also leading the Miners in rebounds with eight. Ndack Mbengue was second on the team in rebounds with five.

Adams dished out a game-high tying four assists while Irene Asensio and Delma Zita each posted three. Samayoa-Mathis and Tensaie each snagged two steals to share the game-high.

“We tried to hold them to one shot today. Second-chance points hurt us at their place, so we really put an emphasis on that,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “I think we controlled the tempo well today. On offense we were patient, we moved the ball. You know, your best defense is when you have the ball, so we did our best to not take bad shots or quick shots today. We tried to manage the clock. I think a combination of all of that kept the score low where we needed it to be.”

The Miners jumped out to an early lead in the first, up 17-10 at the end of the period. Tensaie chipped in 10 first-quarter points to lead UTEP.

Jax State closed the gap and pulled ahead, 28-25, by the half-time whistle. Vydrova paced the team with four rebounds.

The Miners shot 37.9 percent (11-29) from the floor and 50.0 percent (3-6) from three in the first half. They did not attempt a free throw over the first two quarters. UTEP registered 16 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

The Orange and Blue went on a 12-0 scoring run to open the third and allowed just six points from the Gamecocks. The Miners led by nine, 43-34 at the end of the period. Asensio, Zita, and Adams each had three assists.

Jax State went on an 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter. After a wise timeout from coach Adams, UTEP held the visitors scoreless for the remaining 7:26 of the contest and pulled away for the eight-point win.

The Gamecocks shot 35.4 percent (17-48) from the field, 24.1 percent (7-29) from three, and 50.0 percent (3-6) from the foul line in the game. Clara Gonzalez Planella led Jax State with 10 points, followed by Asia Barclay and Eden Sample with eight apiece. Barclay pulled down a game-best 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. Samiya Steele tied for the game-high with four assists while Barclay shared game-lead with two steals.

FAST FORWARD

The Miners head out on their final road trip of the 2024-25 regular season. First, they head to Bowling Green, Ky., to take on WKU (2/27) before traveling down to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to play at Middle Tennessee (3/1).

TICKETS

For tickets, fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.