LUBBOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team (9-4) split its Sunday doubleheader at the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic, shutting out Illinois-Chicago with a dominant 9-0 victory before falling to No. 12 Texas Tech, 3-0.

Game 1: UTEP 9, Illinois-Chicago 0 (5 innings)

The Miners showcased their offensive power and pitching dominance in their first game of the day, run-ruling Illinois-Chicago in five innings.

Taja Felder (4-1) delivered a stellar performance in the circle, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just four hits and striking out one. Serenity Jacoway came in to close, pitching a hitless final frame.

Offensively, UTEP got rolling in the second inning, plating two runs on an RBI single by Paige Lassiter. The Miners continued to add on, scoring in every inning after that. Ashlynn Griffith sparked the offense with a leadoff triple in the third, eventually scoring on an Iliana Munoz single. In the fourth, Griffith struck again with a two-run double to extend UTEP’s lead to 5-0.

The Miners put the game out of reach in the fifth, with Halle Hogan and Bri Garcia leading the charge. A two-RBI double from pinch-hitter Amaya Lee capped the four-run inning, enforcing the run rule.

Game 2: No. 12 Texas Tech 3, UTEP 0

In a hard-fought battle against nationally ranked Texas Tech Miners Dominate UIC, Fall Short Against No. 12 Texas Tech, the Miners were held scoreless despite collecting seven hits.

Texas Tech struck early with a two-run homer from Lauren Allred in the first inning. The Red Raiders added an insurance run in the third when Mihyia Davis singled, stole second, and came around to score on a double by Hailey Toney.

UTEP threatened in multiple innings but was unable to push runs across. Madi Mendoza led the Miners with two hits, including a double, while Paige Lassiter and Ashlynn Griffith also reached base. Anisa Reynolds (1-2) pitched a complete game for UTEP, allowing five hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts.

On Deck

UTEP will have another shot at Texas Tech as they face the Red Raiders once more on Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. MT.

