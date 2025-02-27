Middle Tennessee rallies to snap NMSU’s win streak, 71-66

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU (15-13, 8-7) falls short of collecting second straight win as the fall to MTSU (19-9, 10-3) at the Pan American Center on Thursday.

Christian Cook was looking like himself again as he snagged a team high of 24 points (5 rebounds, and 2 assists). Right behind was Peter Filipovity with 16 points and 3 rebounds.

NMSU couldn't seem to put a stop to the Blue Raiders guard Camryn Weston as he led the way with 30 points and 3 rebounds.

NMSU shot 37.9% from the field goal while MTSU shot 46.9% however, the Aggies were more efficient on the three-point line as they shot 33.3% compared to MTSU's 28%.

Next up, the Aggies will welcome Western Kentucky for its final home game of the season on Saturday, March 1st at 4p.m. at the Pan American Center.