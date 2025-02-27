UTEP WBB Falls at WKU, 81-58 Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (10-16 3-12 CUSA) was upended by WKU (20-7, 11-4 CUSA) Thursday evening in Bowling Green, Ky.

Rebounding was the difference maker in the game as WKU outperformed UTEP 39-26, including 18-10 on the offensive glass.

The Miners shot 42.6 percent (23-54) from the field, 28.6 percent (6-21) from three, and 85.7 percent (6-7) from the line in the contest. They tallied 26 rebounds, 13 assists, six steals, and two blocks.

Luisa Vydrova and Ivane Tensaie posted 14 points each to lead UTEP while Portia Adams was also in double figures with 10. Ndack Mbengue and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis shared the team high in rebounds with five apiece, followed by Delma Zita with four.

Irene Asensio, Adams, and Zita topped the team with three assists apiece. Asensio also led the team with two steals. Mbengue swatted a game-high two blocks.

“Western Kentucky’s offense was really good tonight,” Head Coach Keitha Adams said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds to a really good team. You can’t give up second chance shots to a team that can score and shoot like that. We needed to be much better defensively than what we were.”

The Lady Toppers jumped out to an early eight-point lead, 26-18, in the first quarter. Vydrova paced the Miners with eight points in the period.

WKU stretched its advantage to 13 in the second frame, leading 42-29 at the break. Mbengue tallied to first-half blocks to lead UTEP.

The Miners shot 42.9 percent (12-28) from the floor, 27.3 percent (3-11) from distance, and 100.0 percent (2-2) from the foul line in the first half. They registered 14 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Lady Toppers continued to lead in the third and were up 16, 63-47, at the end of the quarter. Tensaie and Vydrova each had 14 for the Miners.

UTEP couldn’t close the gap in the fourth, and WKU ran away with ball game.

The Lady Toppers shot 50.0 percent (33-66) from the field, 32.1 percent (9-28) from beyond the arc, and 60.0 percent (6-10) from the free throw line in the game. They recorded 39 rebounds, 18 assists, 12 steals, and two blocks. Four WKU players posted double digits in scoring, Josie Gilvin (21), Destiny Salary (17), Alexis Mead (15), and Acacia Hayes (12). Gilvin and Mead both tallied double doubles, grabbing 11 boards each. Salary paced the team in assists (four) while Hayes led in steals (four). Gilvin and Salary recorded on block apiece.

The Miners are back on the court Saturday (3/1) when they face Middle Tennessee. Tipoff is set for 12:00 MT/ 1:00 p.m. CT

