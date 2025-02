ANDREWS, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chapin Huskies (34-1) met the Birdville Hawks (34-3) for their third straight Elite 8 appearance and fell 49-41 in Andrews, Texas.

End of the 1st quarter: Chapin started the game on an 8-0 run and finished the quarter 12-12.

End of the 2nd quarter: Birdville take a 2-point lead at the half, 25-23.

End of the 3rd: Tie game, 35-35.

Jayden Leverett led the Huskies with 18 points.