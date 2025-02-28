UTEP Women’s Basketball Takes on Middle Tennessee Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- The UTEP women’s basketball team (10-16, 3-12 CUSA) plays at Middle Tennessee (22-6, 14-1 CUSA) Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 12:00 p.m. MT/ 1:00 p.m. CT.

GAME COVERAGE

Saturday vs Middle Tennessee— Live Stats or Watch Here

AND THAT’S WHAT YOU MISSED…

UTEP was upended at WKU, 81-58 Thursday evening. The Miners shot 42.6 percent (23-54) from the floor, 28.6 percent (6-21) from beyond the arc, and 85.7 percent (6-7) from the foul line in the contest. They tallied 26 rebounds, 13 assists, six steals and two blocks. Ivane Tensaie and Luisa Vydrova paced the team with 14 points apiece while Portia Adams put up 10. Ndack Mbengue and Heaven Samayoa-Mathis shared the team-high in rebounds at five each. Adams, Delma Zita, and Irene Asensio each handed out three assists to lead UTEP. Asensio also topped the team in steals (two) while Mbengue swatted both of the Miners blocks in the contest.

MINER NOTABLES

Two Miners are averaging double-figures in scoring, Ivane Tensaie (13.2) and Portia Adams (10.2). Ndack Mbengue pulls down a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game, followed by Luisa Vydrova at 5.6. Delma Zita is handing out 3.7 assists per game with Adams sitting second at 2.4. Irene Asensio snags a team-leading 1.1 steals per game. Mbengue swats a team-best 0.7 blocks per game. Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi is shooting a team-best 56.5 percent from the floor while Tensaie leads from three (38.7). Tensaie, Zita, and Adams are all hitting 80.0 or better from the foul line at 83.3, 82.9, and 82.1, respectively.

LEADING BY EXAMPLE

Ivane Tensaie paced UTEP in scoring against WKU with 14 points. It was her 12th time leading the team in scoring this season, and 18th 10+ point game of the year.

DELMA’S DISHES

Delma Zita dished out three assists against the Lady Toppers, her 19th game this campaign recording at least three assists.

FREE HANDOUTS

Portia Adams shared the team lead with three assists against WKU her seventh time topping the team in assists in 2024-25.

BOUNCING BACK

Ivane Tensaie has scored in double figures in two straight games, after not hitting that mark in the previous three contests.

BOX OUT!

Heaven Samayoa-Mathis pulled down a season-high tying five rebounds against WKU. It marks the first time this season that she has led the team off the glass.

CRASH THE GLASS

Ndack Mbengue registered a team-high tying five rebounds against the Lady Toppers, marking her 13th time leading the team on the boards on the year.

TENSAIE FOR THREEEEE!

Ivane Tensaie knocked down four threes against WKU, averaging 2.77 threes per game in 2024-25, placing her 13th in the nation in the category. Furthermore, she has drained three or more threes in 16 contests this year, including eight with four or more.

SPLASH!

UTEP shot 42.6 percent from the floor against the Lady Toppers. It marks the 10th time this season that the Miners have shot 40.0 percent or better against a conference opponent.

FEELIN’ FINE AT THE FOUL LINE

Five Miners are shooting 75.0 percent or above from the charity stripe, including three hitting 80.0 or higher. Ivane Tensaie paces the team at 83.3 percent, followed by Delma Zita (82.9), Portia Adams (82.1), Luisa Vydrova (78.1), and Irene Asensio (77.8).

ON TARGET

Four UTEP players are shooting over 50.0 percent from the field on the year: Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi (56.5), Ndack Mbengue (56.0), Luisa Vydrova (51.7), and Mary Moses Amaniyo (50.0).

ON THE LINE

Since going 55.6 percent (5-9) from the foul line against Liberty (2/15), the Miners have shot 85.2 percent (23-27) over the ensuing three contests.

JEWEL THIEVES

UTEP has snagged six or more steals in five straight games, averaging eight takeaways per game in that span.

ATTACKING THE BOARDS

UTEP has tallied at least 10 offensive rebounds in two of the last three games, and 14 times overall in 2024-25.

HOW MAY WE ASSIST YOU?

The Miners have recorded 335 assists in 597 made shot attempts this season (56.1 percent).

INTERNATIONAL LOVE

UTEP has 10 international players on their 2024-25 roster. That is the second most in Division I, behind South Florida with 11.

SCOUTING REPORT: MIDDLE TENNESSEE

The Lady Raiders are 22-6 on the year, including 14-1 in CUSA. They are averaging 65.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, and 11.8 assists per game. Middle Tennessee is shooting 41.6 percent from the field, 30.1 percent from three, and 73.0 percent from the foul line. Ta’Mia Scott paces the team with 16.8 points per game, followed by Anastasiia Boldyreva (15.2) and Jalynn Gregory (13.3). Boldyreva is averaging a double-double, pulling down a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. Scott (6.7) and Elina Arike (4.9) are second and third on the boards, respectively. Courteney Blakely dishes out a team best 4.2 assists per game, followed by Gregory (1.9). The pair also rank first and second in steals (2.1 and 2.0). Boldyreva swats a team-high 3.5 blocks per game. Nationally, the Lady Raiders are ranked in multiple categories, including field goal percentage defense (32.5- first nationally), scoring defense (52.2- third),blocks per game (5.6-sixth), fewest turnovers per game (13.3 - 41st), scoring margin (13.3 - 47th), defensive rebounds per game (27.3 - 49th), and three-point percentage defense (28.4 - 56th), among others. Individually, multiple players are in the national rankings. Boldyreva leads the NCAA in blocks per game (3.5) while also ranking 22nd in defensive rebounds per game (7.1), 24th in rebounds per game (10.1), 37th in minutes per game (35.54), 46th in double doubles (10), and 62nd in field goal percentage (50.9). Gregory sits eighth in minutes per game (36.98), 14th in three-point attempts (207), 20th in three pointers (74), and 23rd in three pointers per game (2.64). Scott sits 49th in minutes per game (35.05), 89th in free throw attempts (136), and 92nd in points per game (16.8). Finally, Blakely ranks 79th in steals (60), 98th in steals per game (2.14), 84th in total assists (117), and 99th in assist per game (4.2).

SERIES HISTORY WITH THE LADY RAIDERS

UTEP is 3-14 all-time against Middle Tennessee. Earlier this season, the Miners lost 65-59 64-42 in the Don Haskins Center (2/1/25).

FAST FORWARD

The Miners return to the Don Haskins Center for the final two games of the regular season. Up first, they host Sam Houston (3/6) before welcoming LA Tech (3/8) for “Senior Day.”

TICKETS

For tickets, fans can call 915-747-UTEP or visit UTEPMiners.com/Tickets for more information.