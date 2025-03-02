UTEP Softball Falls Short Against Grand Canyon 

PHOENIX, Arizona (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team (10-9) closed out the ASU/GCU Invitational on Sunday, falling 4-2 to Grand Canyon (16-3) at GCU Softball Stadium. Despite a late offensive push in the fifth inning, the Miners were unable to overcome the Lopes’ lead.

GCU 4, UTEP 2

Grand Canyon struck early, capitalizing on a defensive miscue in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. In the second, the Lopes extended their advantage with a solo home run from Jada Cooper.

UTEP answered in the fifth, ignited by a leadoff single from Marissa Burchard. Madi Mendoza and Serenity Jacoway followed with hits of their own, setting up Ajia Richard and Halle Hogan to drive in runs and tie the game at 2-2.

However, Grand Canyon responded in the sixth inning, plating two runs on a combination of a fielder’s choice and aggressive base running to regain the lead at 4-2. UTEP was unable to rally in the seventh, as Grand Canyon’s pitching staff closed out the game.

Taja Felder (5-5) took the loss for UTEP, pitching 2.2 innings in relief and allowing two runs on two hits. Audrey Gallegos started the game, working 3.1 innings while surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits.

On offense, UTEP collected seven hits, with Burchard leading the way with a 2-for-3 performance, including a double. Richard and Hogan each recorded an RBI.

On Deck

The Miners turn their attention to Conference USA play as they travel to Jacksonville, Alabama, to take on Jax State in a three-game series from March 7-9. UTEP will look to start strong in league action as they continue their 2025 campaign.

