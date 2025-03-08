UTEP Men’s Basketball Team Falls At LA Tech, 76-58

RUSTON, Louisiana (KVIA) -- The UTEP men’s basketball team was knocked off at LA Tech, 76-58, in the regular-season finale for both squads Saturday afternoon.

The Miners (17-14, 7-11 CUSA) were hanging around in the first half, trailing the Bulldogs (20-11, 9-9 CUSA) by only four (16-12) 12 minutes into the contest. LA Tech found another gear, though, unleashing a 14-4 run on the way to vaulting ahead by 14 (30-16, 3:59, 1H).

The deficit was 12 (34-22) at the break, but the home side used a big surge early in the second stanza to move it to 20 (46-26) with 15 minutes remaining in regulation. The Miners kept playing hard, but they were unable to get closer than 16 the rest of the way.

UTEP was hindered by a tough shooting day, finishing at 31.7 percent (19-60). That included going 3-21 from distance (14.3 percent). LA Tech connected on 44.4 percent (24-54), and it was a sizzling 70.6 percent (12-17) from 3-point range. The Miners recorded 12 steals, including three from Otis Frazier III. That allowed him to join Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardawayas the only players in school history with at least 70 steals in multiple seasons. It marked UTEP’s 13th game this season with 10+ takeaways.

KJ Thomas led the way by producing a career-best 12 points. He made all four of his shots from the floor while also going 4-4 at the line. Devon Barnes reached double figures in scoring for the second straight contest, tallying 11 points. Frazier III added seven points, to go along with his three steals. Elijah Jones netted five points while equaling his career best in both rebounds (six) and blocked shots (three). Fellow big man Kevin Kalu pitched in six points.

UTEP backups provided 36 points, the second consecutive big game from the bench. Miner reserves tallied 40 at Sam Houston on March. 6. UTEP outscored the Bulldogs, 32-22, for points in the paint and 13-6 on the break.

Al Green poured in 20 points, including nailing 6-7 from beyond-the-arc, to pace a trio of Bulldogs in double figures.

“Our offense was the problem. We had so many (possessions with) one pass, and we were just jacking up shots” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “You talk about the first 30 minutes of the game. There was just a lot of one-on-one play, and you can’t win that way. You can’t quit. You’ve got to keep fighting.”

UTEP led 4-2 early before a 7-0 push let LA Tech snag a 9-4 edge almost seven minutes into the contest. Barnes ended that, drilling a 3-pointer on the find from Thomas. The Bulldogs responded with five in a row, making the Orange and Blue’s deficit seven (14-7, 10:59, 1H).

The Miners got a stop, and Corey Camper Jr.’s reverse layup cut it to five. LA Tech scored on the next possession, nudging its cushion back to seven. Camper Jr. grabbed an offensive board and laid it in. Following a free throw from Frazier III, a corner trey by the home moved the margin to seven once again.

Derick Hamilton’s offensive rebound and subsequent score brought it to five only to have the home side drill another triple to make it an eight-point affair (22-14, 6:54, 1H). Frazier III picked up the loose change on a missed shot, sending it up and in. LA Tech countered with a free throw and consecutive 3-pointers, and suddenly UTEP trailed by 14 (30-16).

It remained at 14 (32-18, 2:20, 1H) before baskets by the Orange and Blue trimmed the deficit to 10. LA Tech got two free throws late, and UTEP was behind by 12 (34-22) at the break as result.

Barnes sliced to the hole for a layup to bring the Miners within 10 in the opening stages of the second half. The home side had an answer, which came in the form of a 12-2 surge to extend the differential to 20 (46-26, 14:54, 2H).

UTEP continue to play hard as the half wore on, but it couldn’t close the gap.

The Miners will now turn their attention to the 2025 Conference USA Championships. UTEP is the No. 8 seed and will lock up with No. 9 seed Sam Houston in the first round at 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday (March 11). Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellenwill be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio airing on the UTEP Miners app as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+.

Help support UTEP student-athletes by making a gift to the Miner Athletic Club. Visit givingto.utep.edu/mac today!

For complete coverage of UTEP men’s basketball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @UTEPMBB (Twitter), @utepmbb (Instagram) and on Facebook @UTEPMensBasketball or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at www.UTEPMiners.com