Frazier III, Camper Jr., And Terrell Jr. Secure Postseason CUSA Honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Otis Frazier III(All-CUSA Second Team, All-Defensive Team), Corey Camper Jr.(All-Defensive Team, All-CUSA Honorable Mention) and David Terrell Jr. (All-CUSA Honorable Mention) were all recognized in postseason Conference USA awards announced by the league office on Monday.

Frazier III jumps from an honorable-mention recipient last season to the second team this year. Camper Jr. was rewarded for his all-around play. Terrell Jr., the 2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year, took another step in the right direction.

Frazier III (2.32 steals per game-first CUSA/15th NCAA) and Camper Jr. (2.07 spg-second CUSA/34th NCAA) become just second Miner duo to earn all-defensive team honors in the same season. It also happened in 1995 (Phil Crocker and Mark Ingles) when UTEP competed in the WAC. Frazier III, who secured the distinction last year, is the first Miner since Julian Washburn (three times, 2013-15) and third all time (Julyan Stone, 2010-11) to do so on multiple occasions.

The fourth All-CUSA honoree under head coach Joe Golding, Frazier III stuffed the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (13.4 ppg-12th), assists (2.4 apg-15th), rebounding (5.5 rpg-15th), steals (2.32 spg-first CUSA/15th NCAA), blocks (0.7-tied 13th) and free-throw percentage (73.6-13th).

The senior tops the Miners in scoring and steals, essentially shares the lead in blocks while rating second for assists and rebounding. He also paces the team in free throws made (103) and attempted (140), double-digit scoring efforts (24) and double-doubles (four). He recorded at least one steal in 29 of 31 contests this season, including 19 with two or more thefts. Six times he produced at least four takeaways, including tying his own school record (eight) vs. Kennesaw State on Jan. 25.

Camper Jr. has been one of the top players on the team this season. He is second on the squad in steals (2.07-second CUSA/34th NCAA), is alone in third for scoring (10.2) and tied for third on the team in assists (2.0 apg-tied 20th CUSA). He has reached double figures in scoring 16 times (missed two CUSA contests with an injury). Camper Jr. also tops the team in minutes played (31.2-12th CUSA).

He has multiple steals in 19 of his 28 appearances, including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12. The Little Rock, Ark., native surged out of the gates with seven double-digit scoring efforts over the first eight contests of the campaign, including a 19-point effort at perennial ACC power Louisville. He showed toughness to fight through an injury that cost him two-and-a-half tilts, playing at least 25 minutes in all but one game since his return, including five with 35 or more.

It was a seamless transition from sixth man to starter for Terrell Jr., who embraced running the point for the Orange and Blue. He finished the regular season at 3.8 apg (fifth CUSA), including 4.9 apg in league action (third CUSA only games). The Dallas native had 88 assists to 41 turnovers in CUSA play, which worked out to a +2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio (tied third in CUSA only tilts). His overall assist-to-turnover ratio is +1.7 (tied eighth CUSA). Furthermore, his 115 total assists this season are the most by a UTEP sophomore since Stone’s 236 in 2008-09.

His scoring has come along as well, particularly down the stretch. He reached double figures in scoring for seven of the final 11 games of the regular season. Overall, he boasts 12 double-digit scoring efforts this season, with nine of those having occurred in CUSA play. That more than doubles the amount of such contests (five) during his stellar freshman campaign. It has elevated his season average to 8.4 ppg, including 9.5 ppg in league play (second on team). He’s also gotten after it defensively, tying for third in CUSA for steals at 1.6 spg, trailing only teammates Frazier III and Camper Jr.

The trio will look to help No. 8 seed UTEP against No. 9 seed Sam Houston in the Miners’ first-round matchup at 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

