No. 8 Seed UTEP Men’s Basketball To Battle No. 9 Seed Sam Houston At CUSA Championships Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The No. 8 seed UTEP men’s basketball team (17-14) will square off against No. 9 seed Sam Houston (13-18) in the first round of the 2025 Conference USA Championships in Huntsville, Ala. at 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT Tuesday.

The victor will advance to the quarterfinals to challenge regular-season champion and No. 1 seed Liberty at 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT Wednesday. It is the second meeting in less than a week between the programs and the third this year. The Miners bested the Bearkats, 81-72, on the opening week of CUSA play on Jan. 4 in El Paso before Sam Houston exacted revenge with an 89-87 home victory on March 6. It marks the second consecutive campaign that UTEP and Sam Houston will be locking up in the CUSA Tournament. Last year, the No. 4 seed Miners used a 23-4 run in the second half to overcome a 14-point deficit (biggest UTEP comeback at CUSA Tournament) in an eventual 65-63 victory over the top-seeded Bearkats in the semifinals. UTEP is 2-1 in neutral-site contests this year (all in Las Vegas) while Sam Houston is 1-1 in the situation. The Miners are aiming to secure a victory at the event for the third time in four campaigns under head coach Joe Golding. The championships also offer a fresh start for the Orange and Blue, who dropped seven straight to wrap up the regular season. Five of those setbacks were by single digits. It is different story for the Bearkats, who claimed two in a row and five of seven to head into the CUSA Championships with momentum. Sam Houston had lost seven in a row prior to getting hot. All-CUSA second-team honoree Otis Frazier III, who went past 1,000 career points in his college career vs. FIU, is five points away from hitting 1,000 as a Miner. He would be the 36th player at the school to do so, and the 17th to do so in three seasons or less. Jon Teicher (44th year) and Steve Yellen (22nd year) will be on the call on “The Home of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, with audio airing on the UTEP Miners app as well. It will also be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).

UTEP IN THE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

UTEP is 43-33 all time in conference tournament play (includes a forfeit against Hawaii in the 1996 WAC Tournament), aided by a 2-1 mark last year on the way to earning runner-up honors at the 2024 CUSA Championships. The Miners won the WAC Tournament in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1990 and 2005. They have 13 total appearances in the championship contest, including three (2010, 2011 and 2024) since joining C-USA. UTEP has also advanced to the semifinals 20 times (nine as a CUSA member).

UTEP IN THE CUSA TOURNAMENT

UTEP is 16-18 in C-USA Tournament games, including 3-3 under head coach Joe Golding. After five years of the event being held at The Star in Frisco, Texas, last year marked the first to be contested at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Ala. It proved to be a friendly venue for the Orange and Blue, who picked up come-from-behind wins in the quarterfinals (No. 5 UTEP 66, No. 4 Liberty 57) and semifinals (No. 5 UTEP 65, No. 1 Sam Houston 63), before being denied in the championship (No. 3 WKU 78, UTEP 71). UTEP has played in at least the quarterfinals in three of the first four years under Golding after failing to reach that round from 2018-21. The Miners will also be looking to vying to pick up a victory at the championships for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since an eight-year run from 2010 through 2017. As a CUSA member, UTEP has advanced to the quarterfinals 13 times, the semifinals in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2024 and the finals in 2010, 2011 and 2024.

UTEP’S HISTORY AS A NO. 8 SEED

UTEP is 1-1 all time as the No. 8 seed, with the lone appearance as that seed coming at the 2012 CUSA Championships. The No. 8 Miners bested No. 9 Houston, 67-62, in OT in the first round. UTEP fell to host and top seed Memphis, 65-47, in the quarterfinals.

FACING A LATE-SEASON OPPONENT...AGAIN

For the third straight year, UTEP’s foe in the league tournament is the same one it played in the second to last game of the regular season. The Miners lost to WKU down the stretch and then in the first round of the 2023 championships. Last year, UTEP defeated Liberty on the road late in the year before besting them in the quarterfinals. Tuesday’s matchup is also the grudge match with Sam Houston, as both teams successfully defended their home courts this year.

GET TO KNOW SAM HOUSTON (13-18, 6-12 CUSA, 9-4 HOME, 3-13 AWAY, 1-1 NEUTRAL)

Defending regular-season champion Sam Houston (13-18) enters the 2025 CUSA Championships playing its best basketball of the season. The No. 9 seed Bearkats have won two straight and five of seven. Sam Houston had dropped seven in a row prior to getting hot, but three of those did come in overtime. Things started to turn around when the Bearkats took out then league-leading Jax State, 66-61 (No. 2 seed for tournament), on Feb. 13. They ran the winning streak to three before back-to-back losses. Sam Houston righted the ship by claiming its final two tilts of the regular season. It used a late rally to hold off UTEP, 89-87, on March 6 before knocking off NM State (No. 4 seed), 76-69, last time out. Back-to-back All-CUSA First-Team honoree Lamar Wilkerson, who is second in the league and top-15 nationally with 20.4 ppg (13th NCAA), leads the charge for Sam Houston. He hurt UTEP in the matchup on March 6, tallying 29 points, the most by a Miner opponent this year. He followed that up with 32 against the Aggies. He is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country, nailing 45.6 percent (first CUSA/sixth NCAA), making 3.48 per game (first CUSA/fourth NCAA). Overall, he connects on 48.1 percent from the floor (fifth CUSA) and at 82.3 percent at the charity stripe (fourth CUSA). Wilkerson plays 34.4 minutes per game (second CUSA/82nd NCAA). Cameron Huefner (13.7 ppg-11th CUSA) and Marcus Boykin (12.2 ppg-17th CUSA) are also in double figures for scoring. Huefner is also a threat from distance, connecting on 1.93 treys per tilt (12th CUSA). Boykin runs the offense (4.8 assists per game-third CUSA/62nd NCAA) while also coming up with 1.4 steals per game (12th CUSA). Kalifa Sakho is a post presence who tops the team in rebounding (6.3 rpg-10th CUSA) while also being one of the better shot blockers in the league (1.4 bpg-fourth CUSA). Sam Houston tops CUSA and is fifth nationally in 3-point shooting (39.5). It is also in the league and national leaders for 3-pointers per contest (8.8-second CUSA/68th NCAA). Sam Houston puts up 75.7 ppg (fourth CUSA) while shooting 44.7 percent (fourth CUSA) overall from the floor. The Bearkats are also third in CUSA for both free throws made (14.8) and attempted (20.4) per game. Sam Houston has struggled defensively, rating last in the conference for scoring defense (75.9 ppga-285th NCAA), field-goal percentage defense (44.7-229th NCAA) and 3-point percentage defense (35.3-290th NCAA). Notable university alumni include retired Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell, who received the Navy Cross and Purple Heart and inspired the movie, Lone Survivor, Dan Rather (famed national news anchor) and Charlie Wilson, member of US House of Representatives who was portrayed in the movie Charlie Wilson’s War featuring Tom Hanks.

SERIES HISTORY: UTEP LEADS, 10-3

UTEP won the first eight matchups with Sam Houston-with each of them in El Paso- before the Bearkats swept the series in the regular season last year. UTEP got revenge by knocking out No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals of the 2024 CUSA Championships. The Miners bested the Bearkats, 81-72, at the Don Haskins Center on Jan. 4 on the first weekend of league play this year before Sam Houston held off UTEP, 89-87, at home on March 6. Before last year when Sam Houston joined the league, the Orange and Blue hadn’t faced the Bearkats since an 87-68 Miners’ victory in the championship contest of the 2015 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Dec. 22, 2015.

AWARDS AVENUE

Otis Frazier III (All CUSA Second Team, All-Defensive Team), Corey Camper Jr. (All-Defensive Team, All-CUSA Honorable Mention) and David Terrell Jr. (All-CUSA Honorable Mention) were all recognized in postseason Conference USA awards announced by the league office on March 10. Frazier III jumps from an honorable-mention recipient last season to the second team this year. Terrell Jr., the 2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year, took another step in the right direction while Camper Jr. was rewarded for his all-around play.

TALKING ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

For the second straight year and fourth time under head coach Joe Golding, UTEP has had an individual earn All-CUSA honors. Otis Frazier III (second team) joins Tae Hardy (2024), Souley Boum (2022) and Jamal Bieniemy (2022) to be so distinguished.

SPECIAL DEFENSIVE PAIRING

Otis Frazier III (2.32 steals per game-first CUSA/15th NCAA) and Corey Camper Jr. (2.07 spg-second CUSA/34th NCAA) become just second Miner duo to earn all-defensive team honors in the same season. It also happened in 1995 (Phil Crocker and Mark Ingles) when UTEP competed in the WAC. Frazier III, who earned the distinction last year, becomes the first Miner since Julian Washburn (three times, 2013-15) and third all time (Julyan Stone, 2010-11) to do so on multiple occasions.

ACADEMIC KUDOS TO KALU

Kevin Kalu was named to the CUSA All-Academic men’s basketball team on March 6. He boasts the top GPA on the team (3.72) while pursuing a degree in multidisciplinary studies. Kalu is the second Miner in the past three years (Shamar Givance, 2023) to be voted to the squad and the sixth to be so distinguished since UTEP joined Conference USA (2005-06). The other Miners to have been selected are Dominic Artis (2016), Cedrick Lang and McKenzie Moore (2013) and Isaac Gordon (2010).

LOOKING BACK (AT LA TECH 76, UTEP 58 (3/8/25)

UTEP was knocked off at LA Tech, 76-58, in the regular-season finale for both squads on March 8. The Miners were hanging around in the first half, trailing the Bulldogs by only four (16-12) 12 minutes into the contest. LA Tech found another gear, though, unleashing a 14-4 run on the way to vaulting ahead by 14 (30-16, 3:59, 1H). The deficit was 12 (34-22) at the break, but the home side used a big surge early in the second stanza to move it to 20 (46-26) with 15 minutes remaining in regulation. The Miners kept playing hard, but they were unable to get closer than 16 the rest of the way.

PERFECT SHOOTING LEADS TO CAREER DAY FOR KJ

Freshman KJ Thomas finished 4-4 from the floor and 4-4 at the charity stripe on the way to posting a career-best 12 points at LA Tech on March 8. He also had one assist and was just -1 for plus/minus while playing a career-most 22 minutes of action. His field goals made set a career high while he matched his career best for field goal attempts and free throws made.

GETTING BETTER AT CRASHING THE OFFENSIVE BOARDS

UTEP has grabbed at least 10 offensive rebounds in five of the past six games, securing 10.7 orpg in the stretch. During the first 25 contests of the campaign, the Miners had seven such efforts and accounted for 8.2 offensive rebounds per game.

THE BENCH BUNCH

UTEP’s backups poured in a combined 77 points the past two games, putting up 40 at Sam Houston on March 6 while providing 37 last time out at LA Tech on March 8. It’s the first time the Miners have gotten 35+ points from the pine in consecutive contests against DI opposition in seven years. UTEP did so in the first three tilts of the CUSA slate in the 2017-18 campaign, getting 37 against North Texas (Dec. 28, 2017), 42 vs. Rice (Dec. 30, 2017) and 37 at Southern Miss (Jan. 4, 2018). Incidentally, the 40 points against the Bearkats on March 6 were the most by the bench vs. a CUSA opponent since that Rice game.

BARNES BACK ON TRACK

Devon Barnes has posted back-to-back games in double figures for the first time since also doing so at NM State (18 points, Feb. 8) and vs. FIU (13 points, Feb. 13). He is a combined 8-19 from the floor the past two tilts, including 4-8 from distance, while putting up 16 points at Sam Houston (March 6) and 11 points at LA Tech (March 8). Barnes had been a combined 6-33 from the floor, including 1-15 on triples, in the prior five games.

INCREDIBLE TURNOVER-FREE STREAK FOR BARNES IS HALTED

Devon Barnes had two turnovers in 28 minutes at LA Tech on March 8. He had posted 11 assists with no giveaways in a total of 127 minutes of action the previous six contests.

JONES’S BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES

Elijah Jones equaled his career high with three blocked shots at LA Tech, continuing his recent run with rejections. He has blocked a shot in six consecutive contests, with 10 of his team-leading 22 blocked shots coming during the sequence. The effort has elevated his average to 0.71 bpg (tied 13th CUSA).

GOT ON THE BOARDS TOO

Elijah Jones posted a career-high tying six rebounds to lead the Miners in the category at LA Tech. It marked the first time this season and also his career (58 games played) that he topped the team in boards for a game. His scoring is also coming along with 16 points the past two tilts.

TIME TO LOCK BACK IN ON GUARDING THE 3-POINTER

After holding Jax State (7-23, Feb. 22), WKU (2-10, Feb. 27) and Middle Tennessee (8-37, March 1) to a combined 17-70 (24.2 percent) from distance, the past two foes have heated up. Both Sam Houston (10-20, March 6) and LA Tech (12-17, March 8) have shot better than 50 percent. They were a combined 22-37 (59.5 percent). Prior to the recent stretch, Utah Valley (10-19, Nov. 9) had been the lone opponent this season to make 50 percent or better from 3-point land.

GETTING TO THE RIM

UTEP has been making a concerted effort to attack the rim of late. The Miners have taken 165 free throws over the past six games, making 113. They have registered 22 or more attempts in all of those contests. That is the longest streak with at least 22 tries at the charity stripe since the Miners also had a six-game surge in 2014-15 (Jan. 29, 2015-Feb. 14, 2015). The last time there was a longer such sequence was nine in a row in 2009-10 (Jan. 9, 2010-Feb. 6, 2010).

MAKING MORE OF THEM TOO

After finishing a season-low 51.7 percent (15-29) at the charity stripe in the setback at Jax State, UTEP has recovered to make at least 72.0 percent in three of four since. That includes knocking down 75.0 percent (18-24) last time out at LA Tech on March 8.

PILED UP THOSE STEALS AGAIN

UTEP registered 12 steals at LA Tech on March 8, marking its 13th game this season with 10 or more takeaways. The effort let the Miners move up into second place nationally at 10.35 spg, barely behind Abilene Christian (10.42). Otis Frazier III led the charge with three while Devon Barnes and Ahamad Bynum had a pair. UTEP finished the regular season with the No. 1 (Frazier III), No. 2 (Corey Camper Jr.) and No. 3, (David Terrell Jr.) players for steals in both overall contests and CUSA only games.

BYNUM INTO TOP-10 FOR TRIPLES IN SINGLE SEASON AT UTEP

Ahamad Bynum knocked down four 3-pointers at Sam Houston on March 6, bringing his campaign total to 68. That puts him tied for ninth on the UTEP single-season charts, alongside Tae Hardy (68, 2023-24) and Jamal Bieniemy (68, 2021-22). He needs one triple to take sole possession of ninth place. Daryl Edwards (74, 2019-20) stands in eighth on the charts while Antoine Gillespie (77, 1994-95) is seventh. His 147 attempts, however, don’t even make the top 20 at the school.

ONE OF THE BEST PERCENTAGES IN A SEASON TOO

Ahamad Bynum has connected on 44.4 percent (68-153) from distance. That figure would tie as the fourth best in program history (min. 1.0 3-pointers made per game). The school standard is held by Roy Smallwood (1999-00), who was 28-61 (45.9 percent) as a freshman. Christian Polk (44.9 percent, 2010-11) is second, followed by Mark Ingles (44.7, 1995-96) and Omega Harris (44.0, 2015-16).

MOVED INTO TOP-FIVE SPOT FOR TREYS AS TEAM

UTEP enters the CUSA Tournament with 222 made 3-pointers on the season, putting this year’s team third on the program’s single-season list. The Orange and Blue need to knock down at least two triples against Sam Houston to take over second place, which is held by the 2015-16 squad (223). The program standard, which was set during head coach Joe Golding’s first season on the sidelines, is safe at 259.

TERRELL JR. IN TOP FIVE OF ASSIST LIST FOR UTEP SOPHOMORES

David Terrell Jr. has recorded 115 assists this year, which are the fourth-most dimes in a single season by a UTEP sophomore. He, along with the Miners, will need something special at the tournament to get higher on the list, as Prince Stewart (1988-89) occupies third at 126. The 115 helpers are also the most by a UTEP sophomore since Julyan Stone’s (236, No. 1 on sophomore list, No. 2 regardless of class) in 2008-09. Terrell Jr.’s 3.83 apg would be the most since Stone (6.38, 2008-09) and fourth on the program’s single-campaign average for sophomores, just in front of Stewart (3.82).

FOUR DOUBLE-DOUBLES FOR OTIS

Otis Frazier III has produced four double-doubles this year. The rest of the team has two on the campaign. The four double-doubles are the most by a Miner since Shamar Givance also registered four in 2022-23, but the Toronto, Ontario, native did so with points and assists that season while Frazier III has used the more conventional points and rebounds. The last UTEP player to have more than four double-doubles in a campaign was Bryson Williams with five in 2020-21.

DEFENSE THE KEY TO GETTING ON TRACK

UTEP is undefeated this season (10-0) when allowing less than 70 points, but 7-14 when yielding above that figure. Six straight foes have topped 70 points, although Middle Tennessee did have 66 at the end of regulation on March 1. Sam Houston’s 89 points equaled a season high for UTEP opponents. Utah Valley also put up 89 points on Nov. 9, 2024.

STEALING THE SHOW

UTEP, San Diego and Ole Miss are the only schools in the country to boast two players producing at least 2.0 steals per game. Otis Frazier III (2.32-first CUSA/15th NCAA) and Corey Camper Jr. (2.07 spg-second CUSA/34th NCAA) are leading the way for the Miners in that department. UTEP has never had two players average at least 2.0 spg in the same season.

SECOND-MOST STEALS IN SCHOOL HISTORY

The Miners posted 12 steals last time out at LA Tech, elevating their seasonal total to 321. The 2024-25 UTEP squad is second all time on the school’s single-season list for takeaways. The program standard (389) was set last year, making it the most successful run of steals in school history. The program record is safe, but with every theft this year’s squad makes it harder for future teams to catch it.

FRAZIER III IN FOURTH PLACE FOR STEALS ON UTEP CAREER CHARTS

Otis Frazier III has registered a team-leading 72 steals on the season, with 57 of those coming in the past 21 games. The surge has elevated his career total as a Miner to 174, which puts him fourth all time at UTEP. He officially took over that spot after posting five steals at Jax State on Feb. 22, surpassing the late, great Jeep Jackson (165, 1983-87). There is a significant gap between Frazier III and the top-three individuals, who are in the form of school-record holder and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway (262, 1985-89), Randy Culpepper (251, 2007-11) and Julyan Stone (209, 2007-11).

MOVING INTO SCHOOL’S TOP FIVE FOR SINGLE-SEASON STEAL LIST

Otis Frazier III enters the CUSA Tournament with 72 steals. He had three last time out, which allowed him to climb into sole possession of fourth place on the school’s single-season list. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway holds both the No. 1 and No. 2 slots for the school single-campaign standard (93, 1988-89, 77, 1987-88), with Frazier III’s 75 from last year occupying third.

SPECIAL COMPANY

Otis Frazier III recorded three steals at LA Tech last time out on March 8, giving him 72 on the season. That allowed him to join Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway as the only players in school history with at least 70 steals in multiple seasons. Frazier III had the third-most ever by a Miner (75) last year while he now boasts the fourth-highest sum (72) in a campaign this year. Hardaway posted a school-record 93 in 1988-89 while recording the second-highest sum (77) at the school the prior year in 1987-88. Frazier III (currently 2.32-first CUSA/15th NCAA) is also poised to post his second straight season with at least 2.0 spg, which would put him alongside Hardaway (three in a row) as the lone Miners to achieve the feat.

IN RARE AIR

Otis Frazier III is the only player in program history to have multiple games of eight steals, doing so vs. Kennesaw State (Jan. 25, 2025) and vs. Middle Tennessee (Jan. 18, 2024). Furthermore, he joins Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway as the only Miners with at least seven steals in four games. Frazier III has two with eight and two with seven while Hardaway had four with seven.

WHAT A DUO FOR DEFENSE

Conference USA All-Defensive Team honorees Otis Frazier III (2.32-first CUSA/15th NCAA) and Corey Camper Jr. (2.07 spg-second CUSA/34th NCAA) provide a lethal one-two punch for steals for the Miners. UTEP has never had two players record at least 2.0 spg in the same season, but it could happen this year. In fact, there have been only six times total in program history that a Miner has done so. Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member Tim Hardaway accounted for three of those efforts, doing so in his sophomore (2.19-1986-87), junior (2.41-1987-88) and senior (2.82, 1988-89) seasons. Frazier III accomplished the feat last year (2.21), with former Miners Randy Culpepper (2.03, 2010-11) and Calvin Solomon (2.00, 2022-23) rounding out the list.

SHARING THE LOAD ON THE BOARDS

Kevin Kalu (5.5 rpg-13th CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (5.4 rpg-tied 14th CUSA) have been the top two rebounders all year for the Orange and Blue. Kalu is snagging 3.9 defensive rebounds per contest (tied 14th CUSA while Frazier III stands at 3.4 drpg (22nd CUSA). Frazier III (2.0-tied eighth CUSA) tops the squad at the other end of the court, with Kalu (1.6-tied 13th) also getting in on it. Frazier III paced UTEP in offensive rebounds per game last season.

PLENTY OF BENCH PRODUCTION

UTEP is getting 24.7 ppg from its bench. That is fourth in CUSA and 67th in the country, aided by a total of 77 points from the backups the past two contests.

THE DIME DROPPER

David Terrell Jr. embraced running the point, especially during CUSA play. He finished the regular season at 3.8 apg (fifth CUSA), including 4.9 apg in league action (third CUSA only games). He had 88 assists to 41 turnovers in CUSA play, which worked out to a +2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio (tied third in CUSA only tilts). His overall assist-to-turnover ratio is +1.7 (tied eighth CUSA).

TERRELL JR.’S SCORING TAKING OFF TOO

David Terrell Jr. registered double figures in scoring in seven of the final 11 games of the regular season. Overall, he boasts 12 double-digit scoring efforts this season, with nine of those having occurred in CUSA play. That more than doubles the amount of such contests (five) during his 2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year campaign.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT HIS REBOUNDING

David Terrell Jr. snagged 2.7 rebounds per game during nonconference action, putting him fourth on the squad. Similar to other areas, he picked his game up on the glass as well. In CUSA action, Terrell Jr. grabbed 4.6 rebounds per game. That was helped by grabbing a team-best 73 defensive rebounds in 18 league contests.

FRAZIER III PRETTY CONSISTENT WITH STEALS

Otis Frazier III has recorded at least one steal in 29 of 31 contests this season, including 19 with two or more thefts. Six times he has produced at least four takeaways, including tying his own school record (eight) vs. Kennesaw State on Jan. 25.

GET THE LEAD AT THE HALF AND IT GENERALLY GOES WELL

UTEP is 14-5 on the campaign when leading at the half. The Miners, however, have dropped the past three contests, all of which have occurred during the current skid, in the situation.

HEBB STREAKING AT THE CHARITY STRIPE

Baylor Hebb has drained 20 straight free throws, with his last miss coming in the third game of the season against UTPB on Nov. 12.

AN INCREDIBLE OFFENSIVE JUMP

Kevin Kalu was averaging 3.2 ppg while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor for his career heading into his senior season. He has certainly saved the best for last, contributing 7.9 ppg on 62.5 percent shooting (90-144) during the regular season. One factor was his effort at the line, which jumped to 66.3 percent (57-86). That’s a huge improvement from making 46.6 percent (27-58) last year. Overall, he has produced 10 double-digit scoring games, including a career-best 26 points vs. Middle Tennessee on March 1. That is five times as many double-figure efforts (two) over 91 appearances in his first three years with the Miners.

PRETTY GOOD WITH BALANCED SCORING

UTEP is 11-3 on the season when four or more players reach double figures in scoring. The Miners did so recently with six in double digits at Sam Houston on March 6, which was the most against a DI program in nine years, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory.

VALUING THE BASKETBALL

UTEP enters the Conference USA Tournament with the ninth-best turnover margin in the country (4.4). The closest to the Miners in terms CUSA foes is regular-season champion Liberty at 2.2. The Orange and Blue rate fifth in the nation for turnovers forced per game (16.3), which helps the cause greatly. UTEP has also registered 12 or fewer giveaways in 11 of the past 13 contests.

DON’T BLINK, YOU MIGHT MISS A SCORE

UTEP is quick to get into its offense, especially off turnovers. The Miners lead CUSA and are 21st nationally at 14.3 fastbreak points per game.

1,000 CAREER POINTS AND COUNTING FOR OTIS

Otis Frazier III surpassed 1,000 for his collegiate career with his first basket against FIU on Feb. 13. He heads into the CUSA Tournament with 1,082 (including time with George Mason), with the majority of those (995) coming as a Miner.

CLOSING IN ON 1,000 POINTS AS A MINER

Otis Frazier III enters the Conference USA Tournament with 995 points in a UTEP uniform, putting him on the verge of joining the Miners’ 1,000-career point club. He would become the 36th member at the school, and the 17th to accomplish the feat in three seasons or less.

TERRELL JR. MADE LEAPS AND BOUNDS IN LEAGUE PLAY

David Terrell Jr. put up solid number in nonconference play, accounting for 6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.3 spg in 26.2 mpg. He elevated his game significantly in CUSA action, tallying 9.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.9 apg (third CUSA only) and 1.8 spg (third CUSA only) in 34.1 mpg (fifth CUSA only). The sophomore registered nine of his 12 double-digit scoring efforts this year in conference play. Overall, he is now producing 8.4 ppg to go along with 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg (fifth CUSA) and 1.6 spg (tied third CUSA) in 30.3 mpg (14th CUSA). He averaged 5.4 ppg as a freshman.

MAKING TRIPLES LEADS TO WINS

UTEP connected on at least seven 3-pointers in 17 games during the regular season, holding an 11-6 mark in those contests.

CONVERTING TURNOVERS INTO POINTS

UTEP is accounting for 18.4 points per game off turnovers while foes have managed just 12.7 ppg in the category. UTEP is 15-7 when winning the category this year, 0-1 when tying for it and 2-6 when failing to do so. Two of those losses came when Corey Camper Jr. was sidelined with an injury.

THAT’S CONSISTENT SUCCESS

With the home victory against Kennesaw State on Jan. 25, the Miners secured at least five wins in each of the first three months of the season. That hadn’t happened since the 2010-11 campaign.

TALKING 20-POINT EFFORTS FOR OTIS

Otis Frazier III put together four 20+ scoring efforts over his first 98 collegiate contests (including one at George Mason), with three of those coming as a Miner. After a career-high 25-point effort at Jax State on Feb. 22, he has produced four 20+ point tilts this season.

WHAT PRESSURE?

For the second straight season and third time under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners won a game in which they took the lead on their final possession of the game. Ahamad Bynum drilled a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds to provide the difference in the 72-70 triumph at Liberty on Jan. 16. In 2023-24, Tae Hardy buried a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to lift UTEP past then Pac-12 member Cal, 75-72, in the SoCal Challenge on Nov. 20, 2024. The only other time it has occurred in the Golding era was his first season when Alfred Hollins tipped in a missed shot to beat the buzzer in a 70-68 home victory against FAU on Jan 27, 2022. Making Bynum’s play, unique, is that it came in front of a hostile crowd of more than 3,500 fans.

START FAST AND NORMALLY WIN

UTEP is 11-6 on the season when getting on the board first.

THAT MAKES SENSE

UTEP has been nearly unbeatable (12-2) this year when shooting it better than the opposition, but it’s been a struggle (5-12) when foes outshoot the Miners.

DOESN’T HAPPEN OFTEN, BUT WE WIN WHEN IT DOES

UTEP has won the rebounding battle six times this year, and not surprisingly with how many other things they do well, the Miners are undefeated (6-0) in those contests.

GOING STREAKING UNDER GOLDING

For the fourth time in as many years under head coach Joe Golding, the Miners enjoyed a winning streak of at least five games (Dec. 16 through Jan. 4) That is something that hadn’t happened since UTEP also produced four consecutive campaigns with winning streaks of five or more in a row from 2013-14 through 2016-17 during the Tim Floyd era. Furthermore, the only other occasion that has occurred in the Sun City in the past 30 years was a four-season sequence from 1997-98 through 2000-01.

GET TO THE CHARITY STRIPE

UTEP is second in CUSA in both free throws made per game (15.4-85th NCAA) and free throws attempted per contest (21.6-57th NCAA). That aggressive drive to the rim has helped compensate for rating eighth in CUSA and 296th in the country by committing 18.3 fouls per game.

BUILDING BIG LEADS AND HOLDING ON

UTEP has been up by double digits in 18 different games this year, and it holds a 15-3 mark in those tilts. The Miners have enjoyed advantages of at least 20 points in eight different contests.

SCORING LOTS OF POINTS

The Miners averaged 72.7 points per game in the regular season. That gives them a chance to have the highest scoring output since the 2015-16 campaign (77.4 ppg). That year’s team, however, allowed 74.9 ppg while the 2024-25 edition of the Miners are currently yielding 70.6. UTEP is also poised to produce at least 70.0 ppg in back-to-back seasons for the first time since a five-year run from 2006-07 through 2010-11. In 2023-24, the Miners accounted for 72.6 ppg.

CONSTANTLY COMING AFTER YOU

UTEP is averaging a 10.4 steals per game, which puts it second in the country. The Miners led the NCAA last year at 11.4 spg. Dating to the beginning of last season, the Miners have registered at least seven steals in 60 of the past 63 contests.

CONSISTENT AS THEY COME

Otis Frazier III has registered double figures in scoring in 24 of 31 games this season. That included a streak of 16 straight double-digit efforts (halted at Kennesaw State, Feb. 20), in addition to four 20+ scoring outbursts. He has scored in every contest this year and the past 79 overall. Last year he had 20 double-digit scoring efforts in 34 appearances

STEALS IN BUNCHES FOR CAMPER JR.

Corey Camper Jr. is second in CUSA and 34th nationally at 2.07 steals per game. He has multiple steals in 19 of his 28 appearances (missed two full contests with an injury), including a career-high five vs. UTPB on Nov. 12.

KALU CLOSING IN ON 490 CAREER BOARDS

Kevin Kalu, who holds the team lead for rebounding at 5.5 rpg (13th CUSA), pulled down two boards last time out to elevate his career total to 487 in his fourth and final year as a Miner.

OTIS WITH 1,000+ POINTS, 500+ REBOUNDS

Including his time with George Mason, Otis Frazier III enters the Conference USA Tournament with more than 1,000 career points (1,082) and 500 career rebounds (505) in his collegiate career. He has the majority of those as a Miner, with 995 points and 444 caroms in a UTEP uniform.

SURPASSING 80 MEANS GOOD THINGS

UTEP put up 87 points at Sam Houston on March 6, which trailed only the 88 points tallied against Seattle U on Dec. 7 for most points vs. a DI program his season. The Miners suffered their first loss this year in the situation (4-1). They remain 20-5 under head coach Joe Golding when scoring at least 80 points.

PILED UP 10 WINS OUT OF CONFERENCE

UTEP (now 17-14 overall) entered Conference USA action at 10-3. It marked the first time that the Miners hit double figures in victories prior to CUSA play since going 10-5 in 2013-14.

BACK-TO-BACK TITLES

UTEP defeated Jackson State (67-61, Dec. 20 and Yale, 75-74, Dec. 21) to claim the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since a three-year run (2012-14) under then head coach Tim Floyd.

TALKING DOUBLE-DOUBLES

Otis Frazier III (13 points, 11 rebounds, vs. Middle Tennessee, March 1, career-high 25 points, 10 rebounds at Jax State, Feb. 22, 12 points, career-high 12 rebounds vs. FIU, Feb. 13 and19 points, 11 rebounds vs. LA Tech, Jan. 2, 2025), Kevin Kalu (12 points, 12 rebounds vs. Jackson State, Dec. 20, 2024) and David Terrell Jr. (15 points, career-high 11 rebounds at Middle Tennessee, Feb. 1) all have double-doubles on the campaign. Frazier III now boasts five career double-doubles, having also previously done so last year (11 points, 10 rebounds, vs. Western New Mexico, Dec. 4, 2023). No other Miners (DI only) has a double-double (including prior schools).

STRIKE FIRST, STRIKE HARD, NO MERCY

The Miners scored the first five points and NM State never tied it or took the lead for UTEP’s fifth wire-to-wire win this season on Feb. 8. They previously did so vs. Tarleton State (W, 67-62, Dec. 16), UNC Greensboro (W, 64-58, Nov. 27), UTPB (W, 78-58, Nov. 12) and Sul Ross State (W, 102-55, Nov. 4). The Miners also never trailed (tied once) at UCSB (W 79-76, Nov. 20).

PICK YOUR POISON

UTEP’s balance has been an issue for the opposition, with seven different individuals having led the team in scoring. Otis Frazier III (11) has set the tone. That is followed by Devon Barnes (six), David Terrell Jr. (five) Corey Camper Jr. (four), Ahamad Bynum (three), Kevin Kalu (two) and KJ Thomas (one).

SCORING STREAKS

Otis Frazier III (79) and Devon Barnes (61) both have long streaks for consecutive games scored. Corey Camper Jr. (34) and David Terrell Jr. (33) each have put up points in at least 30 straight contests.

BALANCED APPROACH TO OFFENSE

UTEP’s top-four scorers (Otis Frazier III, 13.4 ppg-12th CUSA, Ahamad Bynum-10.3 ppg-24th CUSA, Corey Camper Jr., 10.2 ppg and Devon Barnes-9.6 ppg) have made it difficult for the opposition to key on just any one player.

UNSELFISH PLAY

Part of the reason for the balanced offensive attack has been UTEP making the extra pass. David Terrell Jr. (3.8 apg-fifth CUSA) leads the way, aided by a 4.9 apg in CUSA contests (third league-only games). Otis Frazier III (2.4-apg-15th CUSA), Corey Camper Jr. (2.0-tied 20th CUSA) and Devon Barnes (2.0-tied 20th CUSA)have also shown the ability to find open teammates.

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

All-Conference USA Second-Team honoree Otis Frazier III stuffed the stat sheet across the board while setting the tone for the Miners in 2024-25. He is the only player in CUSA to rate in the top 15 of the league for scoring (13.4 ppg-12th), assists (2.4 apg-15th), rebounding (steals (2.32 spg-first CUSA/15th NCAA), blocks (0.7-tied 13th) and free-throw percentage (73.6-13th). The senior tops the Miners in scoring and steals, essentially shares the lead in blocks while rating second for assists and rebounding. He also paces the team in free throws made (103) and attempted (140) and double-digit scoring efforts (24).

CAN’T CONTAIN COREY

Corey Camper Jr. has been one of the top players on the team this season. He is second on the squad in steals (2.07-second CUSA/34th NCAA), is alone in third for scoring (10.2) and tied for third on the team in assists (2.0 apg-tied 20th CUSA). He has reached double figures in scoring 16 times (missed two CUSA contests with an injury). Camper Jr. also tops the team in minutes played (31.2-12th CUSA).

DT SETTLED IN AT THE POINT

David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, settled into a starting role as a sophomore, especially while running the offense. A big difference has been his ability to stay out of foul trouble. He had three or more fouls in nine of his first 11 games of the year (missed one), including fouling out three times, but he hasn’t fouled out since. He is dishing out 3.8 assists per game (fifth CUSA) to pace the squad, aided by an average of 4.9 apg in league contests (third CUSA only). His scoring has elevated to 8.4 ppg (5.4 as a freshman), buoyed by double-digit efforts in seven of the past 11 outings. He put up 9.5 ppg in CUSA play to rate second on the squad. Terrell Jr., who often draws the toughest defensive assignment, comes up with 1.6 spg (tied third CUSA).

A FAMILY TRADITION

David Terrell Jr’s mom (Kiana Taylor) was a standout on the women’s basketball team (1993-96, 97-98), finishing her career as the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history. His father, David, was an all-WAC performer for the football team from 1994-96.

BARNES BACK HOME

Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes chose UTEP in part because he lived in the Sun City from kindergarten through fifth grade while his dad was stationed at Ft. Bliss. He has been a solid addition, tallying 9.6 ppg (fourth on team) to go along with 1.5 steals per game (tied fifth CUSA). He is second on the team for 3-pointers made (42) and third for attempted (128). That results in 1.4 treys made per contest (20th CUSA). Barnes is also good at getting to the line, rating second on UTEP in free throws made (85) and attempted (116) for a readout of 73.3 (14th CUSA). He has been a consistent scorer with 18 double-digit efforts.

BYNUM’S A BALLER

Ahamad Bynum has been a key cog for UTEP all year, whether starting (seven times) or coming off the bench (22 times). He contributes 10.3 ppg (second on team, 24th CUSA), doing lots of damage from distance. He has made 68-153 (44.4 percent) of his triples, which works out to 2.3 triples per contest (sixth CUSA). He has sunk multiple 3-pointers in 22 of his 28 appearances, including drilling four in back-to-back outings. He has shot 50 percent or better from distance 16 times. Bynum has compiled 12 double-digit efforts off the bench and 15 times total.

KALU’S GETTING IT DONE

Kevin Kalu averaged 3.2 points per game through his first three seasons, but he is more than doubling that (7.9 ppg) that output as a senior. Kalu has 10 double-digit scoring efforts on the season, including a career-high 26 points vs. Middle Tennessee on March 1. He posted two double-figure efforts in 91 contests played through his junior campaign. The Maryland native is filling up 62.5 percent (90-144) from the floor while still playing his patented outstanding defense, particularly on ball screens. He leads the team in rebounding (5.5-13th CUSA) while nearly sharing it for blocked shots (0.6-tied 16th CUSA).

TALKING DOUBLE-DIGIT STEALS UNDER GOLDING

UTEP has produced 53 games with at least 10 steals under head coach Joe Golding, including doing so 13 times this year. To put the 53 tilts with 10+ thefts into perspective, consider that it is four more than the Miners amassed (48) in the previous 14 seasons combined prior to Golding’s arrival.

COMING AT YOU FROM EVERY ANGLE

There’s not just one player that teams have be aware of when it comes to the Miners’ pressure defense that is second in the country in steals per game (10.4) while rating fifth in turnovers forced per game (16.3). UTEP sports the top-three players (including ties) in Conference USA for steals, with Otis Frazier III (2.32, first CUSA/15th NCAA) and Corey Camper Jr. (2.07, second/34th NCAA) leading the way. David Terrell Jr. (1.6 tied third CUSA) and Devon Barnes (1.5-tied fifth CUSA) are also among the CUSA leaders.

FRENETIC DEFENSE SETTING TONE

UTEP’s pressure defense is paying dividends once again in 2024-25, with the Orange and Blue rating second in the nation in steals per game (10.4) while placing fifth in turnovers forced per contest (16.4). UTEP topped the nation in both categories last season.

PICKING OUR SPOTS FROM DISTANCE

UTEP is ninth in CUSA and 260th in the country by attempting 20.6 triples per game, but the Miners have been solid for the most part when doing so. UTEP is fourth in the league with a readout of 34.7 percent (222-639) from beyond-the-arc.

TRIPLES FAVORING THE MINERS

Even with foes having hit more 3-pointers in four of the final seven games of the regular season, UTEP has drained equal to or more 3-pointers than the opposition in 18 of 31 contests this year. The result has been the Miners connecting on 222-639 (34.7 percent-fourth CUSA) compared to an effort of 220-672 (32.7 percent) by the opposition. It’s a major improvement from last year when UTEP (194-609, 31.9 percent) and its opponents (194-608, 31.9 percent) were practically even in the department. Compared to how UTEP stood two years ago, it is night and day. In 2022-23, Miner foes finished 214-643 (33.3 percent) while UTEP made just 158-337 (29.4 percent).

SPREADING THE PLAYING TIME

Head coach Joe Golding has done a fine job of spreading the wealth with playing time, with eight different Miners (min. 20 games played) averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game. Corey Camper Jr. (31.2 mpg, 12th CUSA), David Terrell Jr. (30.3 mpg-14th CUSA) and Otis Frazier III (29.1 mpg-15th CUSA) are among the CUSA leaders. Devon Barnes (24.9), Kevin Kalu (22.0 mpg), Ahamad Bynum (19.9 mpg), Trey Horton III (11.2 mpg) and Baylor Hebb (11.2) round out the list.

AN OFFSEASON TO REMEMBER

UTEP had a special offseason to help prepare for the year, which included a foreign tour in The Bahamas, an intra-squad scrimmage in Juárez, an 111-62 exhibition win vs. Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua (UACH) on Oct. 19 and a charity exhibition 74-70 setback at New Mexico on Oct. 28. The game in Chihuahua was the first preseason scrimmage in Mexico in program history.

EVERY ELIGIBLE GUY CAME BACK

UTEP brought back three starters (Corey Camper Jr., Otis Frazier III and Kevin Kalu) and all eight eligible scholarship players (Camper Jr., Frazier III, Derick Hamilton, Baylor Hebb, Trey Horton III, Elijah Jones, Kalu, David Terrell Jr.) from last year’s team that piled up 18 wins and advanced to the program’s first Conference USA Tournament Championship contest since 2011. The Miners also have redshirts Antwonne Holmes and Babacar Mbengue.

AWARD CENTRAL

UTEP brought back the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr., along with fellow 2024 CUSA All-Freshman team members Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones. Otis Frazier III, who was a member of the 2024 CUSA All-Defensive team and a CUSA Honorable-Mention honoree, was tabbed to the 2024-25 CUSA Preseason Team.

NEWCOMERS IN THE HOUSE

JUCO All-American Ahamad Bynum, Tarleton State transfer Devon Barnes, three-star HS recruit and KJ Thomas joined the Miners in the offseason. El Paso native and JUCO transfer Jordan Thomas and freshman Raijon Dispensa are also new to UTEP, with each set to redshirt this season.

THE BEST FANS IN CONFERENCE USA

For the first time in three years, UTEP led all Conference USA programs for average home attendance (5,247). It is the fourth consecutive campaign that the Orange and Blue have topped the league for overall total home attendance (83.954).

HOME COOKING

UTEP has posted 10+ wins at the Don Haskins Center in six straight years, including finishing at 11-4 in El Paso this season. A highlight of nonconference play was the Miners winning the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, marking the second straight campaign that they’ve taken home the title.

A YEAR IN REVIEW

- Finished the year at 18-16 for the second winning seasons in three years under head coach Joe Golding.

- Made the program’s first appearance in the conference tournament championship contest since 2011.

- Beat the No. 1 seed Sam Houston in the semifinals, the Miners’ first win against a top seed at the league tournament since the 1993 WAC Championships.

- Became the first team in school history to come back from double-digit deficits to win consecutive contests in a league tournament. UTEP overcame a 12-point deficit vs. Liberty while roaring back from 14 against Sam Houston.

- Won multiple games at the CUSA tournament for the first time since 2011.

- Became the lowest seed in school history to advance to the championship contest of the league tournament.

- Won a game at the league tournament by two points or less for the first time since 1992 after ousting top seed Sam Houston

- Led the nation in both steals per game and turnovers forced per game.

- Set school record for total steals and total turnovers forced. UTEP’s 389 total steals are the second most ever by a CUSA program since the league’s inception.

- Tae Hardy earned All-District and All-CUSA honors.

- UTEP had three of the five players on the CUSA All-Freshman Team, including Freshman of the Year David Terrell Jr. Terrell Jr. was joined on the All-Freshman squad by Trey Horton III and Elijah Jones

- Otis Frazier III was All-CUSA Honorable-Mention and voted to the CUSA All-Defensive Team, the first selection to the squad for UTEP since 2015.

- Won the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational for the first time under head coach Joe Golding.

THE BASIC FACTS ON UTEP’S PROGRAM

- This is the 104th season of UTEP men’s basketball. The Miners made history by starting five African-Americans to defeat Kentucky, 72-65, and win the 1966 NCAA Championship on the way to inspiring the Disney hit movie Glory Road.

- UTEP has 17 NCAA Tournament appearances (last in 2010), 11 NIT bids (last in 2015), 12 conference championships (last in 2010) and 26 seasons with at least 20+ victories (last in 2015). The Miners have won five league tournaments (last in 2005).

- The Miners have a strong presence in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with Don Haskins, Nate Archibald, Nolan Richardson, the 1966 team and Tim Hardaway all representing UTEP.

GET TO KNOW COACH GOLDING

Joe Golding is in his fourth year at UTEP, and he is the 20th head coach in program history. He is the eighth head coach for the Miners since legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Haskins retired following the 1998-99 season. Golding is 227-206 in his 14th season as a collegiate head coach, including 69-62 at UTEP. He has enjoyed two winning campaigns in three years and is assured of another in 2024-25. Golding moved past Marshall Pennington (63-83, 1937-43) to take over fifth place on the school’s career charts. In 2021-22 he became the fourth head coach (20 total) in program history to have a winning season in their first year on the sideline. Don Haskins was the first when he directed the Miners to a mark of 18-6 in 1961-62. Doc Sadler (27-8, 2004-05) and Tim Floyd (25-10, 2010-11) also achieved the feat. Overall, the prior 19 head coaches combined to forge an average record of 9-13 in their first year with UTEP. Previously Golding spent 10 years at Abilene Christian (158-144), helping it transition from a Division II to a Division I program. Golding led the Wildcats to the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Tournaments, including a stunning upset as a 14-seed of third-seeded Texas in the first round of the 2021 Big Dance.

UP NEXT

If the Miners can knock off Sam Houston on Tuesday, they will advance to challenge top seed and regular-season champion Liberty at 4:30 p.m. MT/5:30 p.m. CT Wednesday. A loss, however, would conclude the campaign with UTEP finishing at 17-15.