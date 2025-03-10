One-on-one with former NBA players and current UTEP men’s basketball assistant coach

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP men's basketball team has had a legendary former NBA basketball player, Earl Boykins who had a 13-year professional career, coaching on the sidelines along with head coach Joe Golding since 2021.

Boykins was an undrafted player who went on to play for 11 different NBA teams throughout his career.

In 2003, he was signed to a five-year contract with the Denver Nuggets.

“The year before I got there, they had the worst record in the NBA," Boykins said. "My first year there we drafted Carmelo Anthony, it was the first year Denver made the playoffs in awhile.”

Boykins is the second shortest player in NBA history, who on paper is 5'5.

“When I played I didn’t notice it, believe it or not," Boykins said. "You're around the guys every day so I really didn’t pay attention to the size or speed of the game. Three years after I retired, I actually went to a Nuggets game, I turned to one of the friends that I was with and I was like man, look how fast and how big they are. He looked at me like what are you talking about it? That was the first time that I actually noticed the size difference.”

UTEP's guard David Terrell Jr. has been able to gain a lot of knowledge from Boykins.

“It’s always going to be a great experience to learn from somebody who got to where I’m trying to get to," said Terrell Jr.

The Ohio native has been alongside head coach Joe Golding since his first season with the Miners in 2021.

“Out of all the coaches, I’m probably the most laid back," said Boykins. "Coach Golding has showed me that you can be yourself. You don’t have to be someone else or take on someone else's personality. He allows me to be myself and he’s full of energy. He’s shown me the importance of being able to communicate with the team. We coach them hard but he also makes sure we understand that you can’t just coach them hard, you also have to love on them. For me it was something that I had never heard before I came here.”

Boykins lives for competition and still breathes the game even after retiring from the NBA.

“Most guys when they retire, they get away from basketball," Boykins said. "I just love to compete. I love the aspect of being able to develop young basketball players and it’s taken awhile for me to actually grow into the coach that you actually see. When it comes to competing, I want to win more than anyone else and I’ve always been that way.”

Eventually, coach Boykins would like to lead a team as a head coach one day.

“The desire is there but right now I’m just trying to focus on making a run and hopefully we can get back and win the conference tournament.”