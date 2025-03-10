Tensaie Picks Up All-Conference USA Second-Team Honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP women’s basketball player Ivane Tensaie was voted to the All-Conference Second Team, the league office announced Monday.

It is the first all-conference nod for Tensaie and marks the sixth straight year that UTEP has had at least one student-athlete receive an all-conference award.

Tensaie started all but one of 29 regular-season appearances for the Miners. She led the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game. She also paced the team in minutes per game (32.5), three-point percentage (38.1), and free throw percentage (85.0). Tensaie ranks 11th in CUSA in scoring and leads the league in both three-point percentage and three-point field goals per game (2.7). She also sits 11th in conference in minutes per game.

The Roseville, Minn., native has led UTEP in scoring in 13 games this season. She has scored in double-figures on 19 occasions, including five with 20 points or more. She has made at least three three-point shots in 17 games, including nine with four or more. Tensaie ranks 19th in the nation in three pointers per game (2.7), 31st in made three pointers (77), 44th in three-point attempts (202), and 66th in three-point percentage (38.1). She posted a career-high 27 points against UTSA (11/16/24). She drained seven threes against the Roadrunners, tying for most all time in the UTEP record books. At FIU (2/13/25), Tensaie handed out a career-best four assists. She drained a career-high four free throws on two occasions, most recently against Sam Houston (3/6/25), and has pulled down a career-best four rebounds four different times this season.

UP NEXT

The Miners are in Huntsville, Ala., to take part in the 2025 CUSA Basketball Championships. The no. 10 seed UTEP will open the tournament against no. 7 seed Kennesaw State Tuesday (3/11) at 1 p.m. MT/ 2 p.m. CT.

Give a gift to UTEP Women's Basketball by donating to the Fast Break Club.