UTEP MBB knocks out Sam Houston in the first round of the CUSA tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The UTEP men's basketball team knocks out the Sam Houston Bearkats 79-65 in the first round of the CUSA tournament in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday.

A total of four players ended in double-digits. Corey Camper Jr. led the way for UTEP with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Kevin Kalu concluded the game with a double-double, 15 points and 15 rebounds. Otis Frazier III put up 12 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Devon Barnes snagged 12 points and 2 assists.

UTEP was on fire with their shots but more importantly above the arch as they shot 48% from the three-point line and 45% from the field.

Next up, the Miners will face No.1 Liberty on Wednesday at 4:30p.m.