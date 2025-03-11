UTEP WBB falls to Kennesaw State in First Round of CUSA tournament, 71-63

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The UTEP women's basketball team gets knocked out in the first round of the Conference USA tournament by the Kennesaw State Owls in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday.

The Miners had a 36-34 lead at the half however, the Owls closed in and regained the lead as they shot 33% from the three-point line and 40% from the field in the second half.

Portia Adams led the way for the Miners with 24 points and 7 rebounds.

Three of UTEP's five starters fouled out with less than three minutes left in the game.

The Miners finish the season with an 11-19 overall record.