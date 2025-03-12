Skip to Content
CUSA Names UTEP’s Burgher Women’s Track Performer of the Meet

The Conference USA Track and Field Indoor Championship is held in the Liberty Indoor Track and Field facility on March 01, 2025. (Photo by: Matt Reynolds)
UTEP Athletics
DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Niesha Burgher was honored as the 2025 Conference USA Indoor Women’s Track Performer of the Meet announced by league officials on Tuesday. It’s the third consecutive year Burgher has won the post-meet accolade.

Burgher became the first CUSA women’s track athlete to complete the three-peat since the honor started in 2014.

The Saint Thomas, Jamaica, native sprinted to three medals at the 2025 Conference USA ITF Championships from Feb. 28 through March 1while Burgher was the women’s high point scorer of the meet with 21.5.

Burgher claimed her first career gold medal in the women's 60-meter dash with a time of 7.31. She clocked in at 7.30 in the prelims to advance to the finals. The senior followed with her second gold medal, clocking in a meet and facility record time of 22.73 in the women's 200-meter dash. Also, with the victory, Burgher pulled off a three-peat in the event, becoming the first CUSA women's sprinter to win the indoor 200 three years in a row. She posted a 23.05 in the 200 prelims. Burgher concluded her successful run with a bronze medal in the 4x400-meter relay as the Miners clocked in a 3:39.64.

Burgher is the first CUSA women’s indoor student-athlete to pull off a three-peat in the performer of the meet since Middle Tennessee jumper Esther Isa was named the women’s field performer of the meet three seasons in a row (2021-2023).

