UTEP MBB falls to No. 1 Liberty Flames in the CUSA Quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners fall to the Liberty Flames 80-61 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament in Huntsville, Alabama on Wednesday.

Devon Barnes led the way for the Miners with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Barnes and Corey Camper Jr. were the only two players for UTEP to score in double-digits.

The Miners end its season with an 18-15 overall record.

Head coach Joe Golding has one year left in his contract, just one more year in Conference USA before entering the Mountain West Conference.