Skip to Content
Sports

UTEP MBB falls to No. 1 Liberty Flames in the CUSA Quarterfinals

UTEP Athletics
By ,
Published 6:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners fall to the Liberty Flames 80-61 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament in Huntsville, Alabama on Wednesday.

Devon Barnes led the way for the Miners with 18 points and 3 rebounds. Barnes and Corey Camper Jr. were the only two players for UTEP to score in double-digits.

The Miners end its season with an 18-15 overall record.

Head coach Joe Golding has one year left in his contract, just one more year in Conference USA before entering the Mountain West Conference.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

UTEP Athletics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content