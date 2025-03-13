UTEP’s Carlee Valenta Set to Compete at NCAA Rifle Championships
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Rifle freshman Carlee Valenta is set to make history as she represents the Miners at the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 14-15.
Valenta will compete in the air rifle event, marking the first time a UTEP shooter has qualified for nationals since 2012 and the first individual qualifier since Alix Moncada in 2011.
The event, hosted by the University of Kentucky at Historic Memorial Coliseum, will feature 49 total competitors, including 40 team representatives and nine individual qualifiers like Valenta. The air rifle competition is set for Saturday, March 15, with preliminary relays beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by the individual finals at 2 p.m. ET.
Valenta earned her spot with a standout freshman season, averaging 594.429 in air rifle and setting a UTEP record score of 599 at the Miners' NCAA Qualifier match. She has led UTEP in air rifle scoring 12 times this season and consistently posted scores of 590 or higher in all but one match.
Fans can follow the live action via the NCAA’s streaming platforms:
📺 Smallbore Live Stream – NCAA.com
📺 Air Rifle Live Stream – NCAA.com
🎯 Live Targets – Megalink
Qualifying Teams and Individuals (listed alphabetically)
|TEAMS
|INDIV. SMALLBORE
|INDIV. AIR RIFLE
|Air Force
Alaska Fairbanks
Georgia Southern
Kentucky
Murray State
Ole Miss
TCU
West Virginia
|Marleigh Duncan, Navy
Maddy Moyer, Nebraska
Emma Rhode, Nebraska
Erin Schnupp, Akron
Alternates
Stephanie Milvain, Navy
Gabriela Zych, Memphis
|Addison Antwiler, Army
Hayden Bell, Morehead State
Maddy Moyer, Nebraska
Gabriella Sprague, Ohio State
Carlee Valenta, UTEP
Alternates
Kenlee Ewton, Memphis
Emma Rhode, Nebraska
COMPLETE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE (ET)
|FRIDAY, MARCH 14
|SATURDAY, MARCH 15
|7:30 a.m. – Historic Memorial Coliseum doors open
8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. – Smallbore Competition with Finals
Relay #1Call to the line: 8:45 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 9 a.m. Competition: 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. Relay #2Call to the line: 11:30 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 11:45 a.m. Competition: Noon – 1:30 p.m. Individual FinalsReport time - 2 p.m. Final: 2:30-3:30 p.m.
|7:30 a.m. – Historic Memorial Coliseum doors open
8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. – Air Rifle Competition with Finals
Relay #1 Call to the line: 8:45 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 9 a.m. Competition: 9:15 – 10:30 a.m. Relay #2Call to the line: 11:00 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 11:15 a.m. Competition: 11:30 – 12:45 p.m. Individual Finals Report time - 1:30 p.m. Final: 2-3 p.m.
|Awards Upon Completion of Finals