UTEP’s Carlee Valenta Set to Compete at NCAA Rifle Championships 

UTEP Athletics
Published 3:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Rifle freshman Carlee Valenta is set to make history as she represents the Miners at the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 14-15.  

Valenta will compete in the air rifle event, marking the first time a UTEP shooter has qualified for nationals since 2012 and the first individual qualifier since Alix Moncada in 2011. 

The event, hosted by the University of Kentucky at Historic Memorial Coliseum, will feature 49 total competitors, including 40 team representatives and nine individual qualifiers like Valenta. The air rifle competition is set for Saturday, March 15, with preliminary relays beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by the individual finals at 2 p.m. ET. 

Valenta earned her spot with a standout freshman season, averaging 594.429 in air rifle and setting a UTEP record score of 599 at the Miners' NCAA Qualifier match. She has led UTEP in air rifle scoring 12 times this season and consistently posted scores of 590 or higher in all but one match. 

Fans can follow the live action via the NCAA’s streaming platforms: 
📺 Smallbore Live Stream – NCAA.com

📺 Air Rifle Live Stream – NCAA.com
🎯 Live Targets – Megalink

Qualifying Teams and Individuals (listed alphabetically) 

 TEAMS INDIV. SMALLBORE INDIV. AIR RIFLE
Air Force 
Alaska Fairbanks 
Georgia Southern 
Kentucky 
Murray State 
Ole Miss 
TCU 
West Virginia		Marleigh Duncan, Navy 
Maddy Moyer, Nebraska 
Emma Rhode, Nebraska 
Erin Schnupp, Akron 


Alternates
Stephanie Milvain, Navy 
Gabriela Zych, Memphis		Addison Antwiler, Army 
Hayden Bell, Morehead State 
Maddy Moyer, Nebraska 
Gabriella Sprague, Ohio State 
Carlee Valenta, UTEP 

Alternates
Kenlee Ewton, Memphis 
Emma Rhode, Nebraska


COMPLETE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE (ET)

 FRIDAY, MARCH 14 SATURDAY, MARCH 15
7:30 a.m. – Historic Memorial Coliseum doors open  
8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. – Smallbore Competition with Finals  
Relay #1Call to the line: 8:45 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 9 a.m.  Competition: 9:15 – 10:30 a.m.  Relay #2Call to the line: 11:30 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 11:45 a.m.  Competition: Noon – 1:30 p.m.  Individual FinalsReport time - 2 p.m.  Final: 2:30-3:30 p.m.		7:30 a.m. – Historic Memorial Coliseum doors open  
8:45 a.m.-3 p.m. – Air Rifle Competition with Finals  
Relay #1  Call to the line: 8:45 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 9 a.m.  Competition: 9:15 – 10:30 a.m.  Relay #2Call to the line: 11:00 a.m.; Prep/Sighters: 11:15 a.m. Competition: 11:30 – 12:45 p.m.  Individual Finals  Report time - 1:30 p.m.  Final: 2-3 p.m.
Awards Upon Completion of Finals
