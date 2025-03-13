UTEP’s Carlee Valenta Set to Compete at NCAA Rifle Championships 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Rifle freshman Carlee Valenta is set to make history as she represents the Miners at the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 14-15.

Valenta will compete in the air rifle event, marking the first time a UTEP shooter has qualified for nationals since 2012 and the first individual qualifier since Alix Moncada in 2011.

The event, hosted by the University of Kentucky at Historic Memorial Coliseum, will feature 49 total competitors, including 40 team representatives and nine individual qualifiers like Valenta. The air rifle competition is set for Saturday, March 15, with preliminary relays beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by the individual finals at 2 p.m. ET.

Valenta earned her spot with a standout freshman season, averaging 594.429 in air rifle and setting a UTEP record score of 599 at the Miners' NCAA Qualifier match. She has led UTEP in air rifle scoring 12 times this season and consistently posted scores of 590 or higher in all but one match.

Fans can follow the live action via the NCAA’s streaming platforms:

📺 Smallbore Live Stream – NCAA.com

📺 Air Rifle Live Stream – NCAA.com

🎯 Live Targets – Megalink

Qualifying Teams and Individuals (listed alphabetically)

TEAMS INDIV. SMALLBORE INDIV. AIR RIFLE Air Force

Alaska Fairbanks

Georgia Southern

Kentucky

Murray State

Ole Miss

TCU

West Virginia Marleigh Duncan, Navy

Maddy Moyer, Nebraska

Emma Rhode, Nebraska

Erin Schnupp, Akron





Alternates

Stephanie Milvain, Navy

Gabriela Zych, Memphis Addison Antwiler, Army

Hayden Bell, Morehead State

Maddy Moyer, Nebraska

Gabriella Sprague, Ohio State

Carlee Valenta, UTEP



Alternates

Kenlee Ewton, Memphis

Emma Rhode, Nebraska



COMPLETE CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE (ET)