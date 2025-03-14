UTEP’s Burgher Advances to 200 Finals at the 2025 NCAA ITF Championships in Virginia Beach Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Niesha Burgher clocked in a 22.91 in the women’s 200-meter dash semifinals to qualify for Saturday’s final at the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Norfolk State University at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Friday.

Burgher will compete for a national championship in the 200 on Saturday, March 15, at 1:50 p.m. MDT/3:50 EDT. ESPN+ will stream the final.

The senior from Saint Thomas, Jamaica, will be the first Miner in 30 yards since Melinda Sergent (1995) to compete for a women’s 200 national title. Sargent placed fifth in the final that year. Burgher is also looking to be the first ever Miner to claim a national championship in the women’s indoor 200.

Burgher raced in heat 4, coming in second and sixth overall of eight qualifiers. South Carolina’s JaMeesia Ford (ranked no. 1 nationally) won the fourth heat with a 22.55, the second best time overall. TCU’s Indya Mayberry clocked in a semifinal-best 22.50. Oregon’s Jadyn Mays was third (22.59), USC’s Madison Whyte (22.80) and Dajaz Defrand (22.90) placed fourth and fifth, respectively. Georgia’s Kaila Jackson (22.94) and East Carolina’s Kelly Ufodiama (22.96) were the final qualifiers.

1. Indya Mayberry (TCU) 22.50

2. JaMeesia Ford (South Carolina) 22.55

3. Jadyn Mays (Oregon) 22.59

4. Madison Whyte (USC) 22.80

5. Dajaz Defrand (USC) 22.90

6. Niesha Burgher (UTEP) 22.91

7. Kaila Jackson (Georgia) 22.94

8. Kelly Ufodiama (ECU) 22.96

**CORRECTION**

It was noted in past press releases that Niesha Burgher was the first Miner since Florence Uwakwe in 2016 to compete in the indoor 200 at nationals. That information was incorrect. Following last season’s appearances in the indoor 200 at nationals, Burgher was the first Miner since Melinda Sergent in 1995.

Burgher and Sergent are, in fact, the only pair of Miners who have competed in the women’s indoor 200 at nationals.

