Aggie Offense Returns to Form in Commanding Win Over Portland

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NM State's bats came alive once again in a dominant 12-5 victory over Portland at Presley Askew Field on Friday night. Fueled by multi-RBI performances from four different Aggies, NM State claimed its ninth win of the season while improving to 8-4 in front of its home crowd.

The Aggies broke the game open early, plating three runs in the second inning behind a solo home run from Sheehan O'Connor and a two-run blast from Joey Craig. NM State added two more in the third, capped by a sacrifice fly from Mitch Namie and a run-scoring single by O'Connor.

After Portland clawed back with runs in the third, fifth, and sixth, NM State exploded for four runs in the bottom of the sixth. A string of hits – including a double from Camden Kaufman and a two-RBI double by Namie – extended the lead to 11-3.

Jack Turner (3-1) delivered a strong start for NM State, tossing a season high 6.2 innings while allowing just three earned runs and striking out five. True freshman Dylan Weekly closed out the final 2.1 innings, surrendering two runs while striking out three.

O'Connor, a native of the Pacific Northwest, shined at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Brandon Forrester added a 3-for-5 effort with two RBIs, while Craig drove in two with his early homer.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Between Brandon Forrester, Camden Kaufman, Mitch Namie, Sheehan O’Connor and Tommy Meluskey, the Aggies notched six doubles on Friday night to mark the most for NM State in a single game this season.

For the third time this season and second straight game, the Aggies logged two sacrifice flies in a single game.

The Aggies turned three double plays against the Pilots to match their season high and bring their season total to 19.

Sheehan O’Connor tallied a career high four hits while also smashing his eighth home run of the season. This marks the most hits in a single game by an Aggie since Nick Gore had four hits on April 28, 2024.

Camden Kaufman turned in a pair of doubles to mark the first time this season that an Aggie had two or more doubles in a single game. On the year, Kaufman now has five doubles to rank tied for third most on the team.

Jack Turner submitted his deepest outing of the season – tossing 6.2 innings. This is also the most innings pitched by any Aggie pitcher this season.

The Aggies have now recorded 10 or more runs in four different games this season.

