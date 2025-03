EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cooper Rush will join the Baltimore Ravens as the backup quarterback for Lamar Jackson, who according to ESPN hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2022 season.

In the 2024 season Rush threw for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

The big question surrounds who will step up as the backup quarterback for Dak Prescott, who is the only QB under contract with the Cowboys.