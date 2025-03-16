UTEP Softball Battles in Doubleheader Against Louisiana Tech 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team put up a strong fight in Sunday's doubleheader against Louisiana Tech at Helen of Troy Field. The Miners forced extra innings in the first game before falling 7-6 in nine frames, then dropped the second game 5-2 in six innings due to a drop-dead time limit for Louisiana Tech’s travel schedule.

Game 1: LA Tech 7, UTEP 6 (9 innings)

The Miners came out strong, taking an early lead in the bottom of the first after Marissa Burchard reached on an error and later scored on a wild pitch. After falling behind 5-1 in the third inning, UTEP battled back with a two-run fourth and another two-run fifth, highlighted by an RBI single from Madi Mendoza and a clutch at-bat from Bri Garcia to even the score at 5-5. Louisiana Tech regained the lead in the seventh with a solo home run, but Iliana Munoz responded with a game-tying home run in the bottom of the frame to send the contest into extras. The Bulldogs pushed across the winning run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, and UTEP was unable to answer in the bottom half.

Game 2: LA Tech 5, UTEP 2 (6 innings)

UTEP struck first in the opening inning when Iliana Munoz delivered a two-run single to give the Miners an early advantage. Louisiana Tech answered with a run in the third before breaking the game open with a four-run fourth, fueled by a two-run home run from Nicole Hammoude and another homer from Karolyn Glover. The Miners were held scoreless the rest of the way as Louisiana Tech's pitching staff closed out the game before it was called after six innings due to travel constraints.

On Deck

The Miners will remain at home to host the New Mexico Lobos in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, March 18, at 2 p.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.

