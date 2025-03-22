UTEP Softball Battles in High-Scoring Affair Against WKU 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball (11-16, 1-7 Conference USA) put on an offensive showcase against Western Kentucky (15-12, 2-5 CUSA) on Saturday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field, but despite a strong performance at the plate, the Miners fell 12-10 in Game 2 of the series.

Game Recap

Both teams displayed impressive hitting, combining for 25 total hits—WKU with 12 and UTEP with 13. The Miners jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, capitalizing on an RBI single by Amaya Lee and a two-run hit from Kenna Carranza. WKU responded with a two-run homer in the second inning from Maci Masters, setting the tone for an explosive matchup.

UTEP added to its lead in the second and third innings, with Halle Hogan launching a solo home run in the third to make it 5-2. However, WKU erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Masters’ second home run of the game—a grand slam that put the Hilltoppers ahead 9-5.

The Miners kept fighting, with Lee delivering a two-run homer in the fourth to cut the deficit to 9-7. WKU added three more runs, including another two-run blast from Masters in the sixth. UTEP made a late push in the seventh, as Richard crushed a two-run homer to center field, bringing the Miners within two. Despite the late rally, WKU’s pitching staff held strong to secure the win.

Lee led the Miners with four RBIs, while Richard reached base five times, scoring twice. Marissa Burchard and Ashlynn Griffith each recorded multi-hit performances. In the circle, Anisa Reynolds (2-4) took the loss for UTEP, while WKU’s Rylan Smith (6-2) earned the win. Erica Houge recorded her second save of the season for the Hilltoppers.

On Deck

UTEP will look to bounce back in the rubber match of the series against WKU on Sunday, March 23, with first pitch set for 12 p.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.

Give a gift to UTEP Softball by donating to the Diamond Club.



For complete coverage of UTEP Softball, be sure to follow the Miners on social media at @utepsoftball (Instagram/X) or visit the official home of UTEP Athletics at UTEPMiners.com.