UTEP Softball Clinches Series Win Over Western Kentucky 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP softball team claimed a crucial series win Sunday afternoon at Helen of Troy Field, defeating Western Kentucky 4-1 in a decisive performance. The Miners (12-16, 2-7 Conference USA) showcased power at the plate with two home runs in the fourth inning to seal the victory against the Hilltoppers (15-13, 2-6 CUSA).

Game Recap

WKU took an early lead in the first inning when Annie White doubled to right center, driving in Kendle White for a 1-0 advantage. However, UTEP’s defense, led by a stellar performance from pitcher Audrey Gallegos, held the Hilltoppers scoreless for the remainder of the game. Gallegos (4-3) pitched a complete game, allowing only four hits and striking out three batters in seven innings.

The Miners’ offense erupted in the bottom of the fourth. With Ajia Richard on base, pinch hitter Paige Lassiter delivered a clutch two-run homer to center field, giving UTEP a 2-1 lead. Moments later, Halle Hogan launched a two-run shot of her own to right field, extending the lead to 4-1. The Miners’ four-hit performance proved to be enough as their defense and pitching secured the win.

On Deck

With the series victory, UTEP gains momentum heading into its upcoming road trip. The Miners will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, for a three-game series against Liberty from March 28-30.

