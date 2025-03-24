Burchard Earns CUSA Freshman of the Week Honors 

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's Marissa Burchard earned Conference USA Softball Freshman of the Week honors, the league announced Monday. Burchard becomes the first Miner in program history to receive the award, which was introduced by CUSA last season.

Freshman of the Week – Marissa Burchard, UTEP – Infielder – LaBelle, Fla.

Burchard posted a team-high .545 batting average in a series win over WKU – the first for the Miners (12-16, 2-7 CUSA) in program history. She went 6-11 at the plate and posted a .727 slugging percentage and a .583 on-base percentage. In the series opener, Burchard went 3-4 with a game-tying RBI triple – the first of her collegiate career – in the home-half of the sixth as UTEP went on to walk it off, 5-4. She followed it up with another multi-hit effort on Saturday, finishing 2-4 with a run scored. Burchard finished the weekend by going 1-3 in the finale. She has been on a tear against CUSA pitching, batting .406 with a team-high 13 hits through nine league contests.

ON DECK

With the series victory, UTEP gains momentum heading into its upcoming road trip. The Miners will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, for a three-game series against Liberty from March 28-30.