Craig Claims CUSA Hitter of the Week Honors

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- Following an impressive weekend at the plate, Aggie outfielder Joey Craig has been named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, the league office announced on Monday morning.

Craig, a native of Omaha, Neb., played a pivotal role in the Aggies’ series win on the road against Liberty this past weekend. In the three-game series, Craig batted .600 (6-10) and was tied for the team lead in RBIs with five. Over the weekend, he tallied a home run, one double and three walks to help support a .692 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Through one weekend of conference play, Craig is tied for first in batting average against league opponents (.600) while also being tied for second in on-base percentage (.692) and being tied for third in RBIs (5).

Craig went 2-for-2 at the plate on Friday and recorded an RBI and a walk in the series opener in Lynchburg, Va. He then led the charge in Saturday’s win by going 3-for-4 with a career-high four RBIs, including a solo home run to help the Aggies to a 10-6 victory that marked the program’s first road win over Liberty. On Sunday, he helped ignite a comeback with a double in the seventh inning before eventually coming around to score to reduce the Flames’ lead to just one run.

This marks the Aggies’ second CUSA Hitter of the Week award this season after infielder Sheehan O’Connor earned the honor on Feb. 17 following the first weekend of the season.

