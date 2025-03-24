Skip to Content
Former UTEP men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry fired by Texas

Published 12:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rodney Terry who took the helm as head coach for the UTEP men's basketball team from 2018-2021 was fired as head coach for the Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

In the past two seasons with the Longhorns, Terry led the team to the NCAA tournament but failed to make it passed the first weekend in both seasons.

The Longhorns finished the 2024-25 season with a winning record, 19-16 overall and 6-12 in conference play.

Texas got knocked out of the NCAA tournament by Xavier, losing 86-80.

According to ESPN, Texas is expected to hire Xavier's head coach Sean Miller as the new head coach.

