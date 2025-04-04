Guest Coaches Announced for UTEP Football Orange vs. Blue Spring Game April 12 in the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NFL veterans Quintin Demps (Blue Team) and Will Hernandez (Orange Team) will serve as head coaches for the 2025 UTEP Football Orange vs. Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. in Sun Bowl Stadium.

UTEP’s third all-time leading rusher, Howard Jackson (Blue Team), and El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson (Orange Team) will serve as associate head coaches.

Demps played in 110 games across 10 seasons in the NFL (2008-17), tallying 312 tackles, 18 interceptions and 44 pass breakups. He also returned 110 kickoffs for 2,931 yards and two touchdowns. Demps lettered for the Miners from 2004-07. He ranks first in school history in interception yards (404), second in interceptions (17) and tied for second in pass breakups (24).

Hernandez is a seven-year NFL vet (2018-present) who has played in a combined 97 games with 91 starts for the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team in 2018. A four-year starter for the Miners (2014-17), he was tabbed a second team All-American in 2016 and a first team All-American in 2017.

Jackson played running back at UTEP from 2001 to 2004, gaining 3,466 yards on 667 carries (5.2 avg.) and 25 rushing touchdowns. He rushed for 1,187 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 268 yards on 30 receptions with a receiving score in 2004 helping the Miners to an 8-4 campaign and an appearance in the EVI.net Houston Bowl.

Sixteen other former UTEP football players will roam the sidelines as Cornelis Brown (2006-2009), Josh Caldwell (2018-2021), Austin Contreras (2008-2010), Boddy Deharo (2018-2021), Derek Elmendorff (2014-2017), Kalaii Griffin II (2017-2019), Ty’Reke James (2020-2022), Kavika Johnson (2015-2019), Ruben Munoz (2010-2012), Travaun Nixon (2010-2011, Bernard Obi (2008-2011), Josh Ortega (2017-2021), Germard Reed (2010-2013), Jadrian Taylor (2020-2022), Trevor Vittatoe (2007-2010) and Jerel Watkins (2011-2014) will serve as guest coaches for their respective squads on Saturday afternoon. They will also participate in a series of mini-halftime competitions to score their team points.

Admission to the Orange & Blue Game is $5. All ticket sales will support the UTEP Football Gridiron Club. Funds raised through the Gridiron Club are used to complement the annual operating budget for UTEP Football.



Tickets to the Orange & Blue Game are available by visiting www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or by calling (915) 747-UTEP.

