Miners Secure Series Win Over Rival NMSU in Front of Sellout Crowd 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- n front of a raucous sellout crowd braving the cold at Helen of Troy Field, the UTEP softball team clinched the rivalry series against New Mexico State with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night. The Miners came out swinging early and never looked back, riding a massive first inning and a complete game from pitcher Taja Felder to earn the program’s first multi-win season against the Aggies since 2010.

With the win, UTEP improves to 14-19 (4-10 Conference USA) on the year and has a chance to sweep the series in Sunday’s finale.

Game Recap

The energy at Helen of Troy was electric from the start, and the Miners fed off it immediately with a five-run explosion in the bottom of the first inning. After a leadoff walk by Ashlynn Griffith and a single from Ajia Richard, both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Iliana Munoz delivered a sacrifice fly to put UTEP on the board, and the offense didn’t stop there.

UTEP loaded the bases behind walks from Halle Hogan and Kenna Carranza. Madi Mendoza drove in a run with an infield single before Bri Garcia brought in two more with a base knock to right. Serenity Jacoway capped off the 38-minute inning with a single up the middle that plated Mendoza, giving UTEP a commanding 5-0 lead after just one.

Richard stayed hot in the second inning with her second hit of the night, and Felder continued to keep the Aggie bats in check, working around a double to keep the shutout intact.

NMSU punched back in the third, scoring three runs via a two-run homer by Devin Elam and a solo shot from Kristiana Watson to cut UTEP’s lead to 5-3. But the Miners responded quickly—Carranza singled in the bottom half, though UTEP couldn’t add to its total just yet.

The Miners threatened again in the fourth after hits from Griffith, Richard, and Hogan loaded the bases, but NMSU escaped the jam. Mendoza made up for it an inning later, leading off the fifth with a triple and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jacoway to push the lead to 6-3.

NMSU managed one more run in the sixth after an error and a sac fly brought in a runner. But UTEP once again had an answer. Richard led off with a double—her fourth hit of the game—and Cece Marquez pinch ran and came around to score on a Carranza single to center field, restoring the three-run cushion.

Felder (6-7) shut the door in the seventh with a perfect 1-2-3 inning to seal the win. She tossed a complete game, allowing just six hits and three walks while striking out one.

Richard paced the Miners’ 12-hit performance with a perfect 4-for-4 night, including a double and a run scored. Mendoza went 2-for-3 with two runs, a triple, and an RBI, while Carranza added a 2-for-3 performance of her own with a run, an RBI, and a walk.

On Deck

UTEP and NMSU will wrap up the Battle of I-10 series with the finale on Sunday, April 6. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. MT at Helen of Troy Field.