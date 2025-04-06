The UConn Huskies defeat South Carolina to claim its 12th National title

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UConn women's basketball team snags an 82-59 win over the reigning champs, the South Carolina Gamecocks, to claim its first National title since 2016.

UConn's forward Sarah Strong and guard Azzi Fudd both led the way with 24 points, however Strong put up a double-double with 15 rebounds.

The heart and soul of UConn and the projected number one pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers put up 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Huskies finish the season with a 37-3 overall record.