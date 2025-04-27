UTEP Softball Secures Series Win Over Kennesaw State in Home Finale 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball capped its home season with a statement as the Miners clinched the series against Kennesaw State with a thrilling 5-3 comeback victory on Sunday morning at Helen of Troy Field.

Game Recap

The Miners struck first, plating a run in the opening frame after Paige Lassiter drew a one-out walk, stole second, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Halle Hogan. UTEP added another run in the second inning when Ashlynn Griffith’s hustle and Kennesaw State’s miscue allowed Bri Garcia to cross home plate, giving the Miners a 2-0 lead.

Kennesaw State chipped away at the deficit, getting on the board in the third inning after a misplayed diving catch attempt in center field. The Owls tied the game 2-2 in the fourth inning after a defensive miscue allowed a runner to score. KSU briefly took the lead, 3-2, in the fifth inning following a double to right-center by Lexie Shaver.

UTEP stayed composed and answered with a clutch sixth-inning rally. Garcia led off with a single, and after a fielding error and a walk loaded the bases, Ajia Richard delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3-3. Moments later, Marissa Burchard’s pop-up to shallow right field resulted in a chaotic collision between Kennesaw State's second baseman and right fielder, leading to a dropped ball. Alert baserunning by Griffith and pinch hitter Rylan Dooner allowed both to score, vaulting the Miners back in front, 5-3.

The UTEP defense locked down the Owls in the seventh, highlighted by Richard's backwards diving catch at third base to seal the victory.

Anisa Reynolds (4-5) came out of the bullpen in relief of Serenity Jacoway and was dominant down the stretch, earning the win after allowing just one run on two hits without issuing a walk. The Miners out-hit KSU 9-5 on the day. Hogan finished 2-for-3 with a double, while Garcia went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.

Sunday’s victory marks UTEP’s fourth series win of the season and their second consecutive home series win — a strong finish in front of the home faithful.

On Deck

UTEP (22-25, 10-14 CUSA) will wrap up the regular season on the road, traveling to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for a three-game series against Middle Tennessee, May 2–4.

