Del Valle softball is the only El Paso team left standing in UIL playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Del Valle Conquistadores is the only team left standing in the UIL softball playoffs after defeating Abilene Wylie 6-5 in game three to advance to the Regional round.

In District 1-6A, Eastlake gets swept by the Trinity Trojans with a final score 4-2 in game two.

In 5A, the Chapin Huskies took a tough loss to Amarillo. They fell in game two 15-6 putting an end to their season.

In 4A, the Riverside Rangers faced the Andrews Mustangs. The Rangers fell 14-2 in game one and 4-3 in game two.

The Lubbock-Cooper Pirates swept the Parkland Matadors.