Skip to Content
Sports

El Paso teams represent at UIL State Track & Field meet

By
Updated
today at 11:08 PM
Published 10:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A total of 15 student athletes from El Paso headed to Austin, Texas to compete in the UIL Track and Field State meet.

Starting in Class 5A, EL Paso's Miles Westbrook won the 3200-meter to become a state champ.

Westbrook later competed in the 1600-meter and claimed silver. America's Diego Romero finished in third.

El Dorado's Miguel Chapa finished in second in the 400-meter.

The Chapin girls 4x200 meter relay finished in 4th, just one spot from landing on the podium.

In 6A, Eastwood's Aiden (Danny) Torres claimed second in the 3200-meter.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content