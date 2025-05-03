El Paso teams represent at UIL State Track & Field meet

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A total of 15 student athletes from El Paso headed to Austin, Texas to compete in the UIL Track and Field State meet.

Starting in Class 5A, EL Paso's Miles Westbrook won the 3200-meter to become a state champ.

Westbrook later competed in the 1600-meter and claimed silver. America's Diego Romero finished in third.

El Dorado's Miguel Chapa finished in second in the 400-meter.

The Chapin girls 4x200 meter relay finished in 4th, just one spot from landing on the podium.

In 6A, Eastwood's Aiden (Danny) Torres claimed second in the 3200-meter.