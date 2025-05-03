UTEP Softball Falls to Middle Tennessee Following Long Rain Delay 

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- After enduring a four-hour rain delay, UTEP Softball dropped the second game of its weekend series to Middle Tennessee, 7-0, on a damp Saturday evening at Blue Raider Softball Field.

The Miners (22-27, 10-16 CUSA) struggled to find offensive rhythm, tallying four hits across seven innings while leaving seven runners stranded. Middle Tennessee (25-27, 12-14 CUSA) jumped ahead early and added key insurance runs in the middle innings to secure the series victory.

Game Recap

UTEP showed early signs of offensive pressure in the top of the first inning when Ajia Richard drew a two-out walk, but she was left on base. The Blue Raiders answered quickly in the bottom half as Addy Edgmon led off with a walk and came around to score on a triple to center by Macie Harter. Jana Want followed with an RBI double, giving MTSU a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Halle Hogan notched a leadoff single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Madi Mendoza, but again the Miners couldn’t capitalize. Middle Tennessee threatened again in their half, but UTEP’s defense minimized the damage despite a fielding miscue that allowed a runner to advance.

The Miners’ best scoring opportunity came in the third when Paige Lassiter roped a two-out triple down the right field line, but she was stranded. The Blue Raiders added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth when Ava Tepe launched a two-run homer to right, making it 4-0 and prompting a UTEP pitching change as Anisa Reynolds entered in relief.

Middle Tennessee struck again in the fifth with a pair of home runs — a solo shot from Ansley Blevins, followed by a two-run blast from Julia Garcia — extending their lead to 7-0. UTEP brought in Audrey Gallegos to close the inning, who held the Blue Raiders scoreless the rest of the way.

UTEP put two runners on in both the fourth and sixth innings, including a single from Mendoza and a base hit from Marissa Burchard, but couldn’t break through. The final frame saw three quick outs as the Miners closed the night without crossing the plate.

UTEP’s four hits came from Lassiter (triple), Hogan, Mendoza, and Burchard. Richard reached base on a walk and later on an error. In the circle, three Miners combined for six innings, with Gallegos recording a scoreless outing in relief.

On Deck

The Miners and Blue Raiders are scheduled to wrap up the series on Sunday, May 4 at 11 a.m. MT. However, rain remains in the forecast and could impact the game time. Updates will be provided as necessary.

