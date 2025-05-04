UTEP Softball closes 2025 campaign in Murfreesboro 

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (KVIA) -- UTEP Softball closed out its 2025 campaign on Sunday afternoon, falling 9-1 in five innings to Middle Tennessee at Blue Raider Field.

The Miners were limited to four hits and were unable to overcome a powerful offensive surge from the Blue Raiders in the second inning.

Game Recap

The Miners opened the game with early base runners as Ashlynn Griffith led off with a single through the left side, followed by Marissa Burchard reaching on an error. However, UTEP couldn’t capitalize, leaving both runners stranded.

Middle Tennessee responded in the bottom half of the first, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Ansley Blevins that scored Jana Want. The Blue Raiders then broke the game open in the second inning with a seven-run explosion, highlighted by a two-run homer from Ava Brooks and a two-run shot from Blevins later in the frame. UTEP turned to Taja Felder in the circle during the inning, but MTSU continued to pour on the offense, eventually leading 8-0 after two innings.

UTEP’s lone run of the game—and the series—came in the fourth inning. Amaya Lee roped a double to left field, followed by a single from Madi Mendoza to move her to third. Rylan Dooner then delivered an RBI single through the left side to plate Lee and put the Miners on the board.

Anisa Reynolds entered in relief in the fourth and held MTSU scoreless that frame, but the Blue Raiders added the final run in the fifth inning on Addy Edgmon’s RBI single to secure the run-rule victory.

Griffith, Lee, Mendoza, and Dooner each recorded one hit for UTEP, with Dooner tallying the lone RBI. Lee’s double was the Miners' only extra-base hit of the contest.