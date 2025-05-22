The Americas Trail Blazers Girls Flag Football team claims first-ever Region 19 Championship Title

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Americas Trail Blazers took down the Harmony Tigers 25-6 to claim the first-ever Region 19 girls flag football championship title on Thursday.

Wide Receiver Zaryha Wheeler was named the All-Season MVP and Wide Receiver Na'Sya Atkins who scored two touchdowns against the Tigers was named the Championship game MVP.

"It was a great experience, I've always wanted to play football but my dad never let me because it was a contact sport," Wheeler said. "Now that I get the opportunity to play I enjoyed it a lot."

"This is something new and it brought my team together," Atkins said. "I made a lot of new friends and the competition was great, it really allowed us to push ourselves mentally."

The ultimate goal is to make girls flag football a sanctioned sports in the state of Texas.