Skip to Content
Sports

The Americas Trail Blazers Girls Flag Football team claims first-ever Region 19 Championship Title

By
Updated
May 22, 2025 11:38 PM
Published 11:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Americas Trail Blazers took down the Harmony Tigers 25-6 to claim the first-ever Region 19 girls flag football championship title on Thursday.

Wide Receiver Zaryha Wheeler was named the All-Season MVP and Wide Receiver Na'Sya Atkins who scored two touchdowns against the Tigers was named the Championship game MVP.

"It was a great experience, I've always wanted to play football but my dad never let me because it was a contact sport," Wheeler said. "Now that I get the opportunity to play I enjoyed it a lot."

"This is something new and it brought my team together," Atkins said. "I made a lot of new friends and the competition was great, it really allowed us to push ourselves mentally."

The ultimate goal is to make girls flag football a sanctioned sports in the state of Texas.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bea Martinez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content