A season to remember: Centennial softball caps off perfect season with state championship

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Centennial softball team made history this season winning back-to-back state championships.

Not only did they bring home another state title to Las Cruces, they did it without ever losing a game all season.

The Hawks ended the season with a perfect 30-0 record.

Centennial's head coach Fernie Valles says it was a process to rebuild a team that lost a lot of seniors the season before.

"When we started the season from the Summer to now, we really didn't think we would be able to be where we're at cause we had a lot of young girls coming up," Valles said.

With the team's chemistry and their determination, no one could stand in their way.

Centennial pitcher, Destiny Perez pitched in 28 of Centennial's 30 games

"We just kept working and working, and each game we kept winning and we were like no way this is happening," Perez said.

The Hawks were on their way to perfection.

A state title capped off by an undefeated season.

"We didn't think that we would go undefeated that's for sure," Centennial outfielder Amaris Villegas said. "As we kept getting further into the season we just kept winning and we stayed humble throughout the whole season. It was good to end off on a win."

After Centennial's state title victory, the team was ranked among the top 25 high school softball teams in the country.

According to Maxpreps Centennial is ranked #22.

"It just felt very unreal," Perez said. "The top schools are from big states like Texas, California and to be up there a team from New Mexico in the top 25 it's amazing."

Coach Valles announced his retirement after more than 40 years of coaching softball, 22 years as a head coach.

He leaves the game with a total of three softball state titles, two at Centennial, one at Organ Mountain.

As for Destiny Perez, her softball career will continue at New Mexico State where Perez will play pitcher for the Aggies.