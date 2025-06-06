Skip to Content
Sports

El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Joe Muench

By
Published 11:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its next inductees for the Class of 2025.

Eight new members will be inducted during an induction ceremony Tuesday, June 24.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the ceremony at kvia.com.

One of the inductees will be longtime sportswriter, Joe Muench.

A 40-year career of a no-nonsense style of writing earned him numerous state and national awards.

Muench served as sports editor in Las Cruces and El Paso, and covered 24 Sun Bowl football annual games working in Las Cruces and at the El Paso Herald Post and the El Paso Times.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content