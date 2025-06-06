El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Joe Muench

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame announced its next inductees for the Class of 2025.

Eight new members will be inducted during an induction ceremony Tuesday, June 24.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the ceremony at kvia.com.

One of the inductees will be longtime sportswriter, Joe Muench.

A 40-year career of a no-nonsense style of writing earned him numerous state and national awards.

Muench served as sports editor in Las Cruces and El Paso, and covered 24 Sun Bowl football annual games working in Las Cruces and at the El Paso Herald Post and the El Paso Times.