El Paso boxer Stephanie Han signs with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions

Photo Courtesy: Most Valuable Promotions
Published 5:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso boxer Stephanie Han is taking her talents to the next level.

Monday, it was announced Han had signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

MVP is an organization founded by professional boxer, influencer and actor, Jake Paul.

The company has signed talent from both men's and women's boxing.

Some of MVP's notable fighters include, Amanda Serrano, Holly Holm, and the current undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner.

Han now adds her name to the list of MVP's roster.

Han is the current World Boxing Association lightweight champion.

She's undefeated with a perfect 10-0 record, 3 knockouts.

Han's last fight was February 22 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

She defeated Hanna Terlep by a first round knockout to win the vacant WBA lightweight world title.

Han is a mother of two and is a full-time officer with the El Paso Police Department.

In a post shared via X, MVP had this to say about the signing of Han:

"A proud Korean-American and devoted mom of two, Han’s story is one of power, purpose, and perseverance. With MVP behind her, she’s ready to inspire millions and make history at 135lbs."

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

