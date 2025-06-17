El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025: Cory Herman

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is June 24th.

A member of the Class of 2025 is hockey player and head coach, Cory Herman.

Herman will make history as he'll be the first hockey player to ever be inducted into the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame.

Herman is the face of youth and professional hockey in the Sun City.

He's coached the El Paso Rhinos to more than 700 wins, 2 national titles and 4 Thorne Cup titles.

Herman was a professional hockey player who retired from the El Paso Buzzards in 2006.

In the 22 years of Herman's involvement in hockey he has grown the El Paso Rhinos and the El Paso Hockey Association to a national level.

ABC-7 will be livestreaming the El Paso Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony at kvia.com.