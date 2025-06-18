El Pasoan Desirae Spearman transfers to Texas Tech

EL PASO, Texas - One of the best college softball players in the country has found a new home.

Hanks graduate Desirae Spearman announced via X Wednesday that she's transferring to Texas Tech.

Spearman spent her first two seasons at New Mexico State.

She was the Conference USA Player of the Year following her freshman season.

Spearman had a phenomenal sophomore season with the Aggies.

She hit 20 home runs, 47 RBIs, and had a school-record .430 batting average.

In the circle, Spearman had a 3.54 earned run average and 118 strikeouts.

She'll join a Red Raiders team that played for a national championship this past season.