Aaron Jones teams up with Will Hernandez for a series of free sports camps

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso's Aaron Jones is back home in the Sun City doing what he loves, giving back to the El Paso community.

He and his brother Alvin will host a series of free sports camps this weekend.

This year the Minnesota Vikings running back is teaming up with one of his former UTEP teammates, Will Hernandez.

Jones and his A&A All the Way foundation are partnering with the Mijo Things foundation, a charity group founded by NFL offensive lineman Hernandez.

Saturday, they'll host a series of football camps at the SAC, but along with the football camps there will also be a basketball camp and soccer camp.

More than 1,500 kids have already registered making it the largest series of youth camps El Paso has ever seen.

There will also be a charity golf tournament Friday at Butterfield Trail to support military families.

Registration for the camps are closed as all available spots have been filled.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Jones said. "I'm just excited. I don't think that I can recall any athletes doing that where they provide that much camps for kids in one day. We know there's athletes out here that are talented and if we can bring great coaches to coach them up just give them that little resource we want to be that for them."

"Two heads are better than one," Hernandez said. "I think we can cause a greater story, and effect a lot more kids when we work together. I'm giving these kids a chance where they don't just see me through a video screen, they don't see me through a phone screen, but they see me live, in person, in front of them eye to eye, and to me I think that's where we make the biggest impact."