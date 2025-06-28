Pebble Hills and Eastwood close out 7-on-7 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVIA) -- Pebble Hills High School and Eastwood High School closed out their trips to College Station today.

The two schools made the trip for the 7-on-7 Texas High School Football Tournament.

This was the 6th time in the last 9 years for Eastwood in the tournament. They lost their last game to Anderson High School out of Austin 15-14 in the consolation bracket.

Pebble Hills finished second in their division, making the championship bracket. They won their first round game versus Lewisville 25-12, but fell to Willis in the second round 28-7.

Coaches on both sides were proud of the progress made during the tournament for the young squads.