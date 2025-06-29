Skip to Content
USA advances to Gold Cup Semi-Finals

Published 7:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - USA advances after beating Costa Rica in penalties.

The U.S. soccer team now heads to Gold Cup Semi-Finals where they will face Guatemala.

Rishi Oza

