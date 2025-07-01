Skip to Content
El Paso’s Aaron Jones makes NFL’s Top 100 players entering 25′ season

July 1, 2025 10:55 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native and current Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones was listed at No. 98 in the NFL's top 100 players entering the 2025 season.

Last season, which was Jones' first season with the Vikings, he rushed for 1,138 yards, five touchdowns and 408 receiving yards which was the second-most in the NFL in the 2024 season.

The Vikings will play host to the Houston Texans in a pre-season matchup on August 9th at 2p.m.

