EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Incoming freshman Noah Tarrant has picked up his seventh Division I offer by UTSA before entering his freshman year at Pebble Hills High.

Tarrant has racked up offers from schools including UTEP, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, South Carolina, North Texas and Vanderbilt.

His future teammate, 2028 Lajuan "LJ" Bailey, the Spartans WR/DB was also offered by UTSA on Tuesday.