FC Juárez and Santos Laguna attract Borderplex for International friendly on Saturday

July 5, 2025 11:56 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Santos Laguna topped FC Juarez in penalty kicks, 5-3, in an International friendly matchup at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

Los Bravos will kickoff their Liga MX season against Club America on Friday, July 11th at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez.

Santos Laguna snagged the first goal in the second half and went on to claim a 5-3 win in pk's.

The pair will meet each other in the regular season Friday, August 22 at 7p.m.

Bea Martinez

