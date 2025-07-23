NMSU men’s basketball rebuilds nearly entirely new roster with only 2 returning players for the 2025-26 season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New Mexico State men's head basketball coach Jason Hooten and his staff have rebuilt nearly an entirely new squad, once more.

The Aggies will have only two returning players, Gabe Pickens and Jae'Coby Osborne, who will look to lead a group of veteran players as sophomores.

Six of the newcomers are seniors and two of them are graduate students. One player who is expected to be a huge asset it former Idaho forward, Julius Mims.

Mims shot a team best shooting 66% from the field and le the Vandals with 33 total blocks.

"It's going to take everybody as a collective effort to get things done here," Mims said. "I was fairly in a similar situation at Idaho, there were only three returners. All the veteran players are looking to Gabe, Jae'Coby and Anthony (Wrzeszcz) are helping us a lot. I played this game since I was young so I just plan to come in and give my best effort and do what I have to do."

Wrzeszcz is familiar with coach Hooten's system after spending one season under him at Sam Houston his freshman year.

"He's one of the first guys that gets in line in our drills," Hooten said. "Him, Jae'Coby and Gabe all know our system so right now we're just trying to incorporate those other ten."

"It's awesome to be in a bigger arena, bigger basketball school and it feels good to finish my senior year with the coach that I started with," Wrzeszcz said. "I know his system and I know what he's about and he knows what I'm about, I feel like that's the best part, that we know each other really well."

"I definitely think that our talent is better than what it was last year," Hooten said. "Anytime you have a little more talent to work with it's exciting."