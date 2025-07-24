Chapin’s Josh Martel finds home with the Huskies after losing mom to cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chapin's senior and starting quarterback Josh Martel moved from Phoenix, Arizona to El Paso, Texas his sophomore year after losing his mom to cancer.

Honestly, it feels like something's missing all the time," Martel said. "She was battling cancer since I was a little kid, I've seen her battle cancer, beat it and I've seen it come back. When she passed away, my grades started to fall and I started acting out."

Martel wanted a fresh start and after his dad suggested he move to El Paso with his grandma, Martel was up for it.

"He asked me what high school I wanted to go to and I picked Chapin," Martel said. "I knew it was a great choice. My mom's from here (El Paso), she grew up here so it's nice seeing like a lot of things she grew up with."

Martel found a best friend, Chapin's Adam Rivera, in his first year with the Huskies.

"When I found it out I was shocked," Rivera said. "I was just trying to be calm and be there by his side."

"Even though there's a big empty spot in my heart, I know she's watching me from above," Martel said. "I always pay my best because that's what she would want me to do, is play my best."